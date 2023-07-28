The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues returns but Alyssa Healy ruled out as replacement players confirmed

Jemimah Rodrigues is returning to compete for the Northern Superchargers as a replacement for the injured Heather Graham in the third edition of The Hundred.

The 22-year-old India star, who was second top-scorer in the first year of the competition, is one of a number of replacements and temporary replacements required through injury and international commitments.

Rodrigues said: "I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred. It's a world class competition and I've had so much taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it's great to be back.

"Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can't wait to be back out there."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out with a broken finger, replaced at the Superchargers by compatriot Phoebe Litchfield, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan will be replaced by New Zealand's Ish Sodhi at Trent Rockets when he returns to fulfil international commitments from August 10.

Elsewhere in the men's Hundred competition, Australian leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha will replace Shadab Khan for the Birmingham Phoenix from August 14 onwards.

Dan Worrall meanwhile comes in for the London Spirit's Olly Stone after the England international's hamstring injury.

Ben Raine replaces Fred Klaassen for the Manchester Originals, with Zamar Khan set to take the place of Josh Little from August 16. Little would return in time for the Eliminator and the final.

Changes to the Oval Invincibles see Jimmy Neesham replace Heinrich Klaassen from August 20, and Hannah Rainey replace Beth Langston.

Mitchell Santner comes in for Tim David with the Southern Brave from August 20.

And the Welsh Fire will welcome Ben Green as a replacement for Ollie Pope as well as bringing in Chloe Skelton to replace Georgia Davis.