FREE STREAM: Watch every women's match in The Hundred on Sky Sports' digital platforms

All 34 women's matches in 2023 edition of The Hundred will be streamed on Sky Sports' digital platforms; season concludes with Finals Day at Lord's on Sunday August 27

Saturday 5 August 2023 11:17, UK

Watch Manchester Originals vs London Spirit with our free live stream from the 2023 edition of The Hundred.

All 34 women's matches, and selected men's games, will be streamed as the ECB's 100-ball competition returns for a third season.

Hundred fixtures for 2023 (all women's matches will be streamed for free)

  • August 1: Southern Brave Women beat Trent Rockets Women by 27 runs
  • August 1: Trent Rockets Men beat Southern Brave Men by six runs
  • August 2: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Women abandoned without a ball being bowled
  • August 2: Welsh Fire Men beat Manchester Originals Men by nine runs
  • August 2: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Women abandoned without a ball being bowled
  • August 2: Oval Invincibles Men beat London Spirit Men by three wickets
  • August 3: Northern Superchargers Women beat Birmingham Phoenix Women by seven wickets; men's match abandoned
  • August 4: Welsh Fire Women beat Southern Brave Women by four runs
  • August 4: Southern Brave Men beat Welsh Fire Men by two runs
  • August 5: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford, women 11am, men 2.30pm
  • August 5: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 6: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11am, men 2.30pm
  • August 6: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 7: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 8: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 9: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 3pm
  • August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 11: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 12: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's, women 11am, men 3pm
  • August 12: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 13: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11am, men 2.30pm
  • August 13: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 14: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 15: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 16: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 17: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 18: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 19: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, women 11am, men 2.30pm
  • August 19: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 20: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11am, men 2.30pm
  • August 20: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, Kia Oval, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 22: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 23: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 24: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, women 3pm, men 6.30pm
  • August 26: The Hundred Eliminator, Kia Oval, women 2.30pm, men 6pm
  • August 27: The Hundred Final, Lord's, women 2.15pm, men 6pm

