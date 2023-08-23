The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals to set up repeat in men's eliminator on Saturday

Devon Conway hit an unbeaten fifty as Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals by six wickets to secure a repeat clash with their opponents in Saturday's Hundred eliminator and knock Welsh Fire out of the men's competition.

Brave limited Originals to 130-8 on a difficult Emirates Old Trafford surface - Tymal Mills (3-27) becoming the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 tournament with 15 scalps and Rehan Ahmed's two strikes including Jos Buttler for 45 from 42 balls - before reaching their target with six deliveries to spare.

The visitors raced to 82-1 from 53 balls in the chase around a brief rain delay thanks to Conway (54no off 40), opening partner Finn Allen (14 off four) and skipper James Vince (33 off 25), only for a collapse of 3-10 in 11 deliveries - Pakistan seamer Zaman Khan with two of the wickets for Originals - to peg Brave back.

Originals continued to squeeze as the drizzle returned but Conway and Colin Ackermann (24no of 21) struck late boundaries to take their side to third spot in the table, behind second-placed Originals and table toppers - and confirmed finalists - Oval Invincibles.

Score summary Manchester Originals - 130-8 from 100 balls: Jos Buttler (45 off 42 balls); Tymal Mills (3-27), Rehan Ahmed (2-26) Southern Brave - 134-4 from 95 balls: Devon Conway (54no off 40), James Vince (33 off 25); Zaman Khan (2-22)

The Hundred - knockout stage fixtures Women's Eliminator - Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Men's Eliminator - Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (Saturday, 6pm)

Women's Final - Southern Brave vs TBC (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Men's Final - Oval Invincibles vs TBC (Sunday, 6pm)

Originals could have been eliminated on net-run rate had they suffered a heavy defeat but the narrow margin of the loss means they stayed above Brave and fourth-placed Welsh Fire.

Brave and Originals will now meet at The Kia Oval to determine who faces Invincibles in Sunday's Hundred final, with Fire's hopes of a first appearance in the knockout stage over.

However, Fire can reflect on a much-improved season with the Cardiff-based side having finished rock bottom in 2022 after losing all eight of their matches.

Image: Jos Buttler top-scored for Originals with 45 from 42 balls

The group stage concludes at Edgbaston on Thursday with Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit in both the men's and women's competitions. The games will not impact the knockout phase with all four teams out of contention for top-three places.

The eliminators take place at The Kia Oval on Saturday with the finals then held at Lord's on Sunday. Oval Invincibles are through to the men's final after topping the table, with Southern Brave into the women's showpiece after doing likewise.

