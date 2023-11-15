Andrew Flintoff appointed Northern Superchargers men's team head coach in The Hundred

Andrew Flintoff has been confirmed as head coach of the Northern Superchargers men's team in The Hundred.

The 45-year-old, who played over 200 times for his country and was also Test captain, was confirmed in the coaching role on Wednesday - his first as a head coach.

Since retiring from cricket in 2009 he has worked in media - including as part of the Sky Sports Hundred team in 2021, and recently has been working as a consultant coach with the England men's team.

The former England all-rounder will take on the head coach role through the competition in August, looking to inspire his new side to success in the fourth year of The Hundred.

"I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men's team," Flintoff said.

"My time with the England men's team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I'm relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

"The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I'm looking forward to making Headingley my new home."

Northern Superchargers chair Kirsty Bashforth said: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family.

"He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans.

"Andrew will help us to create a unique culture and we are extremely excited about working with him to inspire our squad further with positive, entertaining and consistently winning cricket."