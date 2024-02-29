Jos Buttler, Ellyse Perry, and Nat Sciver-Brunt among players retained on The Hundred deadline day

Rashid Khan, Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Jos Buttler, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Haris Rauf are among the players retained by The Hundred teams on Deadline Day ahead of the fourth year of the competition.

Teams in the men's competition are able to retain up to 10 players, and teams in the women's competition up to eight.

Across both competitions, 137 players have been retained in total, meaning 75 spots remain to be filled at The Hundred Draft.

The Hundred Draft has been confirmed to take place at The Shard on Wednesday March 20 and each team will take it in turns to select domestic and overseas players to complete their squads.

Northern Superchargers men's team, under the new leadership of England legend Freddie Flintoff, will have the first pick.

In the women's competition, Birmingham Phoenix, who have retained both Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine, will be the first side choosing.

Across both competitions, England stars Amy Jones, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy, as well as a host of international players, will be up for grabs.

Image: The Hundred Women's squad 2024

The full line-up of players available to sign in The Hundred Draft will be confirmed on Monday March 4

The Hundred's fourth year gets under way at The Kia Oval on Tuesday July 23 with an Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix double-header.

Northern Superchargers and England Women bowler Kate Cross said: "It's great to be retained by Northern Superchargers. We came pretty close last time round, and we want to build on that this year.

"I think we've got a really good group of players to build on, it's always good to keep the core of a successful team together.

"The Hundred is an amazing competition to play in. The atmosphere is always fantastic, and the cricket really seemed to go to a new level last season. I'm looking forward to being back at Headingley in front of our fans."

Trent Rockets all-rounder Rashid Khan said: "I'm so glad to be back at Trent Rockets for The Hundred this season. I was really disappointed to have to miss the competition last year, and it's exciting to be able to return and hopefully to help the team to progress.

"We have kept our squad together since the first year and I think that will help us. I'm really excited about getting back in front of the fans at Trent Bridge."

Retained players

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine (O), Ellyse Perry (O), Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (O), Jamie Smith, Will Smeed, Tom Helm, Jacob Bethell

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight, Grace Harris (O), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Redmayne (O), Sophie Munro, Tara Norris

London Spirit Men: Zak Crawley, Nathan Ellis (O), Dan Lawrence, Dan Worrall, Liam Dawson, Adam Rossington, Olly Stone, Matt Critchley, Daniel Bell-Drummond

Manchester Originals Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (O), Emma Lamb, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Tom Hartley, Usama Mir (O), Wayne Madsen, Josh Tongue, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Mitchell Stanley

Image: The Hundred Men's squad 2024

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield (O), Georgia Wareham (O), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly

Northern Superchargers Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Matthew Short (O), Brydon Carse, Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp (O), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Paige Schofield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (O), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (O), Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (O), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor

Southern Brave Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (O), George Garton, Alex Davies

Trent Rockets Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (O), Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Potts

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan (O), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews (O), Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (O), Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Emily Windsor

Welsh Fire Men: Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf (O), Tom Abell, David Payne, Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, Roelof Van der Merwe, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Cook

