The Hundred: Ollie Pope, Meg Lanning and David Warner are among the names in the draft

Lauren Filer, Meg Lanning and David Warner are just some of the international players available to sign in The Hundred Draft 2024.

England's Ollie Pope and Dawid Malan have also been named alongside Australia's Beth Mooney and New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Suzie Bates and Daryl Mitchell.

The Hundred Draft will take place on Wednesday 20 March and there are 8﻿90 players from 22 countries up for grabs for the 16 men's and women's teams.

﻿"I've really enjoyed playing in the competition across the last three years and I'm excited about getting the chance again this year," said Malan, who featured for the Trent Rockets last year.

"You look at the names involved, both those retained and those in list for the draft, and there's world class talent in The Hundred across both competitions."

Each team will take it in turns to select domestic and overseas players to complete their squads. In the women's competition, Birmingham Phoenix will have the first pick. In the men's competition it will be Northern Superchargers, led by England legend Andrew ﻿Flintoff.﻿

On Deadline Day 137 players were retained in total, which leaves 75 spots to be filled across both competitions at The Hundred Draft. A further 16 players, two per squad, will be added to both men's and women's teams via The Vitality Wildcard Draft before the competition starts.﻿﻿

Smriti Mandhana, who was part of the women's champions Southern Brave last year, is in the draft alongside India team-mates Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh.

West Indies' Shamar Joseph, who recently completed an epic seven-wicket haul, Nicholas Pooran and Deandra Dottin are other names that feature on the list.

Sri Lanka's opening batter Chamari Athapaththu, who was named ICC's 2023 Women's T20 cricketer of the year, is also named on the list and hoping for her first Hundred deal.﻿

View the full list of names here.

