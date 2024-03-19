The Hundred Draft: All you need to know with Andrew Flintoff picking first - Jason Roy, Meg Lanning and more up for grabs

All you need to know about The Hundred Draft as teams prepares to make their picks; new Northern Superchargers coach Andrew Flintoff will have the first selection in men's Draft; picks to be made from The Shard in London on Wednesday evening
Tuesday 19 March 2024 06:07, UK
The Hundred Draft returns on Wednesday as teams finalise their squads ahead of the 2024 edition of the 100-ball competition.
Sides will make their selections from The Shard in London, ahead of the season opener on Tuesday July 23.
Here is all you need to know about the Draft process and the competition as a whole...
The Hundred is the ECB's 100-ball-a-side competition in which eight teams across seven cities compete in respective men's and women's competitions, with daily double-headers shown live on Sky Sports throughout the summer.
The tournament is entering its fourth edition following its successful launch in 2021, with the action beginning on Tuesday July 23 when Oval Invincibles men and women take on their Birmingham Phoenix counterparts.
The first stage of The Hundred selection process saw teams have up until Thursday February 29 to retain players from their 2023 squads, with women's teams able to keep a maximum of eight players and men permitted to keep up to 10 alongside one centrally contracted England player.
The second stage of the player selection process will now see both men's and women's teams have the chance to Draft additional players in order to complete their squads.
Teams will pick players one by one, with the order of selections based on the worst-to-first records from the previous season's standings, mirroring that of US sports as a means of preserving competitive balance.
Each team will be allowed a maximum of three overseas players, as well as having one 'Right to Match' option that allows them to re-sign one of their unretained players from 2023 if a rival attempts to buy them on Draft day.
As holders of the worst records in 2023, Birmingham Phoenix have the No 1 pick in the women's Draft, while Northern Superchargers, led by new head coach Andrew Flintoff, will make the first selection in the men's process.
The Draft will take place on Wednesday March 20, with 75 spots still to be filled after 137 players were retained across the 16 sides.
Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and David Warner are among the marquee names to have entered the 2024 Draft.
There are 890 players from 22 countries in the Draft, also including England's Dawid Malan, Australia's Beth Mooney, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's Jemimah Rodrigues.
Players are available in the men's Draft for reserve prices of either £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 or no reserve price.
Among the overseas players in the top bracket of £125,000 are Josh Inglis (Australia), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand).
Players in the women's Draft are available for reserve prices of £50,000, £40,000, £30,000, £17,500, £14,000, £11,000 or no reserve price.
The top bracket of £50,000 includes overseas stars in Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Rodrigues (India) and Deepti Sharma (India).
Roy enters with a reserve price of £100,000 and is primed to head to a new franchise after being released by Invincibles, who already have their £100,000 and £125,000 slots filled
Malan, formerly of Trent Rockets, has a reserve price of £50,000, while Pope is available at £40,000 following his release by Welsh Fire.
Each team will play eight group games in total, including two against their most local rivals.
Those meeting twice will be the London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals, Southern Brave, and Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.
Those that top the table will advance straight to the final at Lord's on Sunday August 18, before which those that finish second and third in the group stage of the competition will meet in the Eliminator on Saturday August 17 at The Kia Oval.
Oval Invincibles return as defending men's champions after producing an incredible fightback to beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs last summer.
The victory saw Invincibles recover from 34-5 to post 161 after an unbeaten partnership of 127 courtesy of Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham, before dismissing Jos Buttler and Phil Salt cheaply on their way to victory.
Southern Brave, meanwhile, arrive as reigning women's champions following their 34-run victory over Northern Superchargers in last year's climax.
Danni Wyatt's knock of 59 was accompanied by Freya Kemp's 31 in lifting Brave to 139-6, before Lauren Bell and Kalea Moore took three wickets apiece as Superchargers were bowled out for 105 in reply.
Check out the full squad listings as they stand here.
Among those involved in the women's competition will be Ellyse Perry (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals), Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) and Sophia Dunkley (Welsh Fire).
The men's tournament will meanwhile include the likes of Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix), Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals), Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers), Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles), Jofra Archer (Southern Brave), Joe Root (Trent Rockets) and Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire).
Each of the 68 games - 34 men and 34 women - will be live on Sky Sports, while all women's matches and a number of men's fixtures will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.
Each of the 68 games - 34 men and 34 women - will be live on Sky Sports, while all women's matches and a number of men's fixtures will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.