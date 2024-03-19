The Hundred Draft: All you need to know with Andrew Flintoff picking first - Jason Roy, Meg Lanning and more up for grabs

The Hundred Draft returns on Wednesday as teams finalise their squads ahead of the 2024 edition of the 100-ball competition.

Sides will make their selections from The Shard in London, ahead of the season opener on Tuesday July 23.

Here is all you need to know about the Draft process and the competition as a whole...

Firstly, what is The Hundred?

The Hundred is the ECB's 100-ball-a-side competition in which eight teams across seven cities compete in respective men's and women's competitions, with daily double-headers shown live on Sky Sports throughout the summer.

The tournament is entering its fourth edition following its successful launch in 2021, with the action beginning on Tuesday July 23 when Oval Invincibles men and women take on their Birmingham Phoenix counterparts.

How does the Draft work?

The first stage of The Hundred selection process saw teams have up until Thursday February 29 to retain players from their 2023 squads, with women's teams able to keep a maximum of eight players and men permitted to keep up to 10 alongside one centrally contracted England player.

The second stage of the player selection process will now see both men's and women's teams have the chance to Draft additional players in order to complete their squads.

Teams will pick players one by one, with the order of selections based on the worst-to-first records from the previous season's standings, mirroring that of US sports as a means of preserving competitive balance.

Each team will be allowed a maximum of three overseas players, as well as having one 'Right to Match' option that allows them to re-sign one of their unretained players from 2023 if a rival attempts to buy them on Draft day.

Who will pick first?

As holders of the worst records in 2023, Birmingham Phoenix have the No 1 pick in the women's Draft, while Northern Superchargers, led by new head coach Andrew Flintoff, will make the first selection in the men's process.

Women's Draft order Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals

London Spirit

Oval Invincibles

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire

Northern Superchargers

Southern Brave

Men's Draft order Northern Superchargers

London Spirit

Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire

Southern Brave

Manchester Originals

Oval Invincibles

When is the Draft?

The Draft will take place on Wednesday March 20, with 75 spots still to be filled after 137 players were retained across the 16 sides.

Who are the big names?

Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana and David Warner are among the marquee names to have entered the 2024 Draft.

There are 890 players from 22 countries in the Draft, also including England's Dawid Malan, Australia's Beth Mooney, New Zealand's Kane Williamson and India's Jemimah Rodrigues.

Image: The Hundred Men's squad 2024

Players are available in the men's Draft for reserve prices of either £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 or no reserve price.

Among the overseas players in the top bracket of £125,000 are Josh Inglis (Australia), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) and Mitchell Santner (New Zealand).

Players in the women's Draft are available for reserve prices of £50,000, £40,000, £30,000, £17,500, £14,000, £11,000 or no reserve price.

The top bracket of £50,000 includes overseas stars in Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Rodrigues (India) and Deepti Sharma (India).

Roy enters with a reserve price of £100,000 and is primed to head to a new franchise after being released by Invincibles, who already have their £100,000 and £125,000 slots filled

Malan, formerly of Trent Rockets, has a reserve price of £50,000, while Pope is available at £40,000 following his release by Welsh Fire.

Image: The Hundred Women's squad 2024

How does The Hundred format work?

Each team will play eight group games in total, including two against their most local rivals.

Those meeting twice will be the London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals, Southern Brave, and Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.

Those that top the table will advance straight to the final at Lord's on Sunday August 18, before which those that finish second and third in the group stage of the competition will meet in the Eliminator on Saturday August 17 at The Kia Oval.

Who are the defending champions?

Oval Invincibles return as defending men's champions after producing an incredible fightback to beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs last summer.

The victory saw Invincibles recover from 34-5 to post 161 after an unbeaten partnership of 127 courtesy of Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham, before dismissing Jos Buttler and Phil Salt cheaply on their way to victory.

Southern Brave, meanwhile, arrive as reigning women's champions following their 34-run victory over Northern Superchargers in last year's climax.

Danni Wyatt's knock of 59 was accompanied by Freya Kemp's 31 in lifting Brave to 139-6, before Lauren Bell and Kalea Moore took three wickets apiece as Superchargers were bowled out for 105 in reply.

Who will play for whom?

Check out the full squad listings as they stand here.

Among those involved in the women's competition will be Ellyse Perry (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals), Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles), Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) and Sophia Dunkley (Welsh Fire).

The men's tournament will meanwhile include the likes of Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix), Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals), Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers), Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles), Jofra Archer (Southern Brave), Joe Root (Trent Rockets) and Jonny Bairstow (Welsh Fire).

How and where can I watch the action?

Each of the 68 games - 34 men and 34 women - will be live on Sky Sports, while all women's matches and a number of men's fixtures will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

What are the fixtures?

Tuesday July 23: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.45pm, Men's 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.45pm, Men's 6.30pm Wednesday July 24: Southern Brave v London Spirit, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Southern Brave v London Spirit, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Thursday July 25: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Friday July 26: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm Saturday July 27: London Spirt v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

London Spirt v Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm Sunday July 28: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm Monday July 29: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm Tuesday July 30: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.35pm Wednesday July 31: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Thursday August 1: London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord's. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

London Spirit v Welsh Fire, Lord's. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm Thursday August 1: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, Utilita Bowl. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Friday August 2: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Saturday August 3: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, Edgbaston. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm Saturday August 3: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm Sunday August 4: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm Sunday August 4: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm Monday August 5: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Tuesday August 6: Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm Tuesday August 6: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Wednesday August 7: Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Trent Rockets v London Spirit, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Thursday August 8: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm Thursday August 8: Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, The Kia Oval. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Friday August 9: London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

London Spirit v Manchester Originals, Lord's. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Saturday August 10: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm Saturday August 10: Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm Sunday August 11: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, The Kia Oval. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, The Kia Oval. Women's 11am, Men's 2.30pm Sunday August 11: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford. Women's 2.30pm, Men's 6pm Monday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Tuesday August 13: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, Headingley. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Wednesday August 14: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl. Women's 11.30am, Men's 3pm Wednesday August 14: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Thursday August 15: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston. Women's 3pm, Men's 6.30pm Saturday August 17: Eliminator, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm

Eliminator, The Kia Oval. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm Sunday August 18: Final, Lord's. Women's 2.15pm, Men's 6pm

Watch The Hundred live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18. Stream cricket and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.