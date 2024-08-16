The Hundred: Watch the men's and women's finals live on Sky Sports on Sunday as season concludes at Lord's

The 2024 winners of The Hundred will be crowned at Lord's on Sunday as the men's and women's competitions come to a close.

Welsh Fire Women play London Spirit in the women's showpiece (2.15pm first ball) as two first-time finalists collide, while in the men's match, 2021 champions Southern Brave take on last year's winners Oval Invincibles (6pm).

Both games are live on Sky Sports Cricket - our build-up starts at 1.45pm

In addition, you will be follow live blogs of the finals on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with text updates, pundit analysis and in-play video clips.

Sunday August 18

Women's final - Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball)

- Welsh Fire vs London Spirit (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball) Men's final - Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (5.30pm on air, 6pm first ball)

What happened in Saturday's eliminators?

Plenty!

Spirit beat local rivals Invincibles in the women's game with their spinners restricting their opponents to 113-9 before Georgia Redmayne's unbeaten half-century and skipper Heather Knight's 36 not out took Spirit home with nine balls to spare.

In the men's game, we saw a dramatic Super 5 after Brave and Birmingham Phoenix tied on 126 runs apiece from their regulation 100 balls at The Kia Oval.

Jofra Archer then limited Phoenix to seven runs in Super 5 and Brave subsequently eclipsed that with one ball to spare thanks to Chris Jordan's boundary off Adam Milne.

Who has starred for the women's teams in 2024?

Welsh Fire (first in group stage)

Leading run-scorers: Hayley Matthews (176), Sophia Dunkley (150), Tammy Beaumont (143)

Hayley Matthews (176), Sophia Dunkley (150), Tammy Beaumont (143) Highest score in an innings : Hayley Matthews (78no from 46 balls, vs London Spirit)

: Hayley Matthews (78no from 46 balls, vs London Spirit) Leading wicket-takers: Jess Jonassen (12), Hayley Matthews (11), Freya Davies (10)

Jess Jonassen (12), Hayley Matthews (11), Freya Davies (10) Best bowling figures in an innings: Hayley Matthews (4-14, vs Southern Brave)

London Spirit (third in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : Heather Knight (247), Deepti Sharma (196), Georgia Remayne (195)

: Heather Knight (247), Deepti Sharma (196), Georgia Remayne (195) Highest score in an innings: Georgia Redmayne (66no from 59 balls, vs Manchester Originals)

Georgia Redmayne (66no from 59 balls, vs Manchester Originals) Leading wicket-takers: Sarah Glenn (11), Danni Gibson (8)

Sarah Glenn (11), Danni Gibson (8) Best bowling figures in an innings: Sarah Glenn (4-22, vs Birmingham Phoenix)

Who has starred for the men's teams in 2024?

Oval Invincibles (first in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : Jordan Cox (189), Dawid Malan (182), Sam Curran (176)

: Jordan Cox (189), Dawid Malan (182), Sam Curran (176) Highest score in an innings: Sam Curran (68 off 38 balls, vs Manchester Originals)

Sam Curran (68 off 38 balls, vs Manchester Originals) Leading wicket-takers: Sam Curran (17), Adam Zampa (17)

Sam Curran (17), Adam Zampa (17) Best bowling figures in an innings: Sam Curran (5-16, vs London Spirit)

Southern Brave (third in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : James Vince (400), Kieron Pollard (155), Alex Davies (132)

: James Vince (400), Kieron Pollard (155), Alex Davies (132) Highest score in an innings: James Vince (90no off 47 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix)

James Vince (90no off 47 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix) Leading wicket-takers: Chris Jordan (16), Tymal Mills (14)

Chris Jordan (16), Tymal Mills (14) Best bowling figures in an innings: Tymal MIlls (4-16, vs Welsh Fire)

How have the defending champions done?

The men's ones - Oval Invincibles - have done very well indeed, reaching the final yet again thanks in large part to Sam Curran's form with bat and ball; the England all-rounder plundering 176 runs and taking 17 wickets, including a hat-trick.

However, last year's women's champions Southern Brave had a mare, losing six of their eight matches and failing to win at home as they missed out on the final for the first time in their history, having finished runners-up in 2021 and 2022.

Watch The Hundred finals live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.45pm on Sunday. The women's match starts at 2.15pm and the men's at 6pm.