The Hundred: England and Wales Cricket Board opens process for private investment

The England and Wales Cricket Board has opened the process to secure private investment into The Hundred ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament in 2025.

The ECB contacted NFL owners earlier this summer to gauge their interest, while officials have also spoken to Indian Premier League and Women's Premier League franchises.

The eight hosts of the teams will be given a 51 per cent stake, which they can sell or keep, with the remaining 49 per cent in each side sold by the ECB.

Money raised from selling the 49 per cent stakes in each team will be distributed between the first-class counties, the Marylebone Cricket Club and the recreational game.

Oval Invincibles Men and London Spirit Women are the reigning champions, having won the 2024 finals at Lord's on August 18.

The other six Hundred sides are Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals.

More than two million people have attended The Hundred since its inaugural season in 2021, including over one million for women's games, with the ECB saying 540,000 tickets were sold for the 2024 competition.

Morgan: Hundred will get bigger and better

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, former England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said of The Hundred: "The hope is that it gets bigger and better and I think that is inevitable.

"With private investment that will bring a bigger scale, even better and more consistent players across all eight teams.

"Over the last four years we've watched crowds just streaming. We still have kids queuing round the corner at the end of the game waiting for photos, selfies, autographs.

"We want to see this for longer periods up and down the country, not just in London. There will always be crowds in London but my hope and expectation is that it will get bigger and better."

England fast bowler Kate Cross added: "What I have loved about The Hundred is the affinity that some teams have created now.

"When it started, there was some people not being that positive about it, but what it's shown now is that people are going to watch."