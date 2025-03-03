James Anderson registers for The Hundred draft on March 12

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson has registered for The Hundred draft later this month.

Anderson has never featured in the competition but is continuing his playing career after his international retirement last July.

The seamer, who will turn 43 shortly before the 2025 edition of The Hundred starts on August 5, has already signed a new one-year deal with Lancashire to play in County Championship and T20 cricket.

Anderson will now hope to land a Hundred contract on March 12 after going unsold in the Indian Premier League auction in late 2024.

The fast bowler has not played competitively since his final Test against West Indies at Lord's last year, a game in which he took three wickets to increase his career haul in the format to 704 wickets in 188 matches.

Anderson - who has not figured in a white-ball game since 2019 and last played T20 cricket over a decade ago - has been working with England as a bowling mentor including at the Champions Trophy.

Speaking last year, Anderson said about The Hundred: "Seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there."

