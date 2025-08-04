The Hundred men's and women's team guide: James Anderson, Davina Perrin, Esmae MacGregor, David Warner and Alana King among players to watch

The Hundred is back for 2025, with London Spirit's women's side and Oval Invincibles men out to defend the titles they won at Lord's last summer.

You can watch EVERY match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports, starting with the Spirit-Invincibles double-header at Lord's on Tuesday.

Read on for our team guide as we pick out some of the players to watch across the competition this August.

Image: Ellyse Perry will captain Birmingham Phoenix and play alongside Australia team-mates Georgia Voll and Megan Schutt

Birmingham Phoenix

Women's squad: Ellyse Perry (Australia, captain), Georgia Voll (Australia), Emma Lamb, Amy Jones, Megan Schutt (Australia), Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Georgie Boyce, Sterre Kalis, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Ailsa Lister, Mary Taylor, Millie Taylor, Phoebe Brett

Women's player to watch: Left-arm wrist-spinner Millie Taylor, 20, bagged a leading 22 wickets in the Women's Vitality Blast for Bears and will play for Phoenix alongside twin sister Mary, a seamer. Australia's Ellyse Perry, 34, is at the other end of the experience spectrum, scoring over 1,000 runs and taking more than 120 wickets in women's T20 internationals. The captain's experience will be key.

Image: Left-arm wrist-spinner Millie Taylor took 22 wickets for Bears Women in this season's Vitality Blast

Men's squad: Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Joe Clarke, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Benny Howell, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Dan Mousley, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Freddie McCann, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Men's player to watch: Jacob Bethell's sole England Test appearance this summer was sketchy - knocks of six and five against India at The Oval - but expect this precocious talent to shine in The Hundred: smoking sixes, picking up wickets and excelling in the field. Keep an eye on the big-hitting Liam Livingstone, too. He will be eager to impress after being axed from recent England white-ball squads.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out Jacob Bethell's outstanding catch near the boundary rope during the 2024 edition of The Hundred

London Spirit

Women's squad: Grace Harris (Australia), Sarah Glenn, Danielle Gibson, Charli Knott (Australia), Charlie Dean (captain), Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack, Kira Chathli

Women's player to watch: Australia's Grace Harris hammered 63 as Surrey became the inaugural Women's Vitality Blast champions last month - and took great delight in her side hammering England in The Ashes last winter. Harris will take on added importance for Spirit now with England's Heather Knight injured and India's Deepti Sharma pulling out of The Hundred to manage her workload.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Grace Harris' dominant 63 not out Surrey beat Bears to win the first edition of the Women's Vitality Blast

Men's squad: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, captain), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Warner (Australia), Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner (Australia), Ollie Pope, Jafer Chohan, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins, John Simpson (one game), Dan Douthwaite (one game)

Men's player to watch: As if we could pick anyone other than David Warner! Spirit have a stacked squad, including New Zealand great Kane Williamson as captain and England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, but watching Warner will be fascinating. Does the Aussie still have big runs in him at close to 39 years of age, and what sort of reception will he receive after years as a pantomime villain?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Warner is looking forward to whatever Lord's reception comes his way after being signed by London Spirit

Manchester Originals

Women's squad: Sophie Ecclestone (captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Beth Mooney (Australia), Seren Smale, Lauren Filer, Evelyn Jones, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Women's player to watch: Seamer Esmae MacGregor claimed 21 wickets for Essex in the Women's Blast this season, including figures of 4-8 against Somerset, with Originals subsequently picking her up in the wildcard draft. There are big names in the Originals squad, but MacGregor's could be on everyone's lips if she gets game time.

Image: Will Esmae MacGregor transfer her Vitality Blast form to The Hundred?

Men's squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), George Garton, Matthew Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, James Anderson, Farhan Ahmed, Mark Chapman (New Zealand, will cover Rachin Ravindra for four games)

Men's player to watch: After commentating on The Hundred, England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson may now finally play in it. The 43-year-old's international career is over - England's choice, not his - but his passion for playing remains undimmed, and he has bagged 33 wickets for Lancashire across the County Championship and Vitality Blast this season. Evergreen.

Image: James Anderson will play for Manchester Originals as he experiences The Hundred for the first time

Northern Superchargers

Women's squad: Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham (Australia), Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage (captain), Grace Potts, Grace Ballinger, Lucy Higham, Davina Perrin, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner

Women's player to watch: Only two players managed more runs in the Women's Vitality Blast than Davina Perrin, with the 18-year-old also the second-highest run-scorer in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year as she helped England to the semi-finals. Perrin's batting is backed up by her excellence in the field.

Image: Davina Perrin, 18, has impressed for England U19s and in the Vitality Blast this year

Men's squad: Harry Brook (captain), David Miller (South Africa), Adil Rashid, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, Mohammad Amir (Pakistan), Matthew Potts, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff, Imad Wasim (Pakistan, will cover Mitchell Santner for two games)

Men's player to watch: Superchargers will have a Flintoff in charge in head coach Andrew and possibly a Flintoff in the XI too, in the England legend's 17-year-old son, Rocky. Flintoff Jr nicked his dad's record as the youngest man to score a century for England Lions - doing so in Australia last winter at the age of 16 - and has recently hit a 50-over hundred and red-ball 93 for England U19s versus India U19s.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rocky Flintoff scored a century for the Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane last winter at the age of 16

Oval Invincibles

Women's squad: Paige Scholfield, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning (Australia), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Sophia Smale, Kalea Moore, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers

Women's player to watch: Things haven't been going great of late for Alice Capsey with England. She made double figures just once in four innings in the T20I series against India and was not selected for any of the three ODIs that followed. But The Hundred launched Capsey's career when she made a fifty on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 four years ago, so perhaps it can now reignite it after a lull?

Image: Alice Capsey burst onto the scene in The Hundred back in 2021

Men's squad: Sam Billings (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Men's player to watch: It would be easy to opt for one of the two-time defending champions' England stars, or Afghanistan leg-spin maestro Rashid Khan, but Zimbabwe-born Tawanda Muyeye is our guy. He hit a maiden T20 ton for Kent in the Blast this summer while amassing in excess of 500 runs, and has shots all around the wicket.

Image: Tawanda Muyeye looks to have a bright future

Southern Brave

Women's squad: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Georgia Adams (captain), Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Rhianna Southby, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Women's player to watch: Brave have a strong squad, including England new-ball bowler Lauren Bell and a superb top three with the bat of Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt and Maia Bouchier. In the middle order, though, Freya Kemp continues to develop, hitting two recent Blast fifties and a One Day Cup ton. If she can get back to bowling, she could become the all-rounder England are aching for.

Image: Freya Kemp is part of a stacked Southern Brave squad

Men's squad: Jofra Archer, Michael Bracewell (New Zealand), James Vince (captain), Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Jason Roy, Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright (Australia)

Men's player to watch: All-rounder James Coles, 21, could be looking at England honours sooner or later. The Sussex star peeled off almost 400 runs in the Blast and contributed 10 wickets with his left-arm spin, while his last five County Championship innings before 47 and nought against Yorkshire read: 148no, 53, 150, 52 and 108.

Image: Is James Coles destined for England recognition in the near future?

Trent Rockets

Women's squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner (Australia, captain), Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Ellie Threlkeld, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris

Women's player to watch: Australia leg-spinner Alana King has previous when it comes to lighting up The Hundred, taking a hat-trick for Rockets against Originals in 2022 and then bowling Superchargers' Bess Heath last summer with a delivery that drew comparisons to Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' in 1993. This crackerjack ball pitched on leg stump and ragged back to hit off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alana King produced an incredible in The Hundred last year with comparisons drawn to the late, great Shane Warne's 'Ball of the Century' in 1993

Men's squad: Joe Root, David Willey (captain), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Tom Banton, Max Holden, George Linde (South Africa), Sam Cook, Dillon Pennington, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Akeal Hosein (West Indies, will cover George Linde for two games)

Men's player to watch: It has been the summer of Rehan Ahmed in the County Championship with the leg-spinning all-rounder racking up five hundreds for Leicestershire and also taking 23 wickets, including 13 in one game. He was excellent in the Blast, too, with two fifties and eight wickets. Another strong tournament looks likely.

Image: Rehan Ahmed is enjoying a super summer with bat and ball

Welsh Fire

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sarah Bryce, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Freya Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Georgia Davis, Katie Levick, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths

Women's player to watch: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews is the top-ranked all-rounder in women's T20I cricket. She is a gun with the bat - she is also ranked second in that T20I chart - as well as with her off-spin bowling. The Barbadian comes into The Hundred fresh from back-to-back T20I fifties against South Africa and also scored a hundred in that format on the tour of England this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Indies' Hayley Matthews - the top-ranked all-rounder in women's T20Is - hit a hundred against England this summer

Men's squad: Tom Abell (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith (Australia), David Payne, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith (Australia), Chris Green (Australia), Saif Zaib, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway

Men's player to watch: Ashes fever will soon begin for England's men, once they have decompressed from the staggering 2-2 series draw with India, so it will be good to follow how Steve Smith does in The Hundred. Different formats, of course, but there will be English groans if he does well and smiles if he doesn't.

Image: Australia's Steven Smith has joined Welsh Fire for the 2025 edition of The Hundred

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.