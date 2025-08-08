The Hundred: Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century comes in losing cause as Trent Rockets beaten by Birmingham Phoenix

Nat Sciver-Brunt's eighth Hundred half-century came in vain as Trent Rockets slipped to an 11-run defeat to Midlands rivals Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

England captain Sciver-Brunt (64 off 40 balls) was dropped by Hannah Baker on 13 and went on to become the first player to pass 1,000 career runs across either the women's or men's competitions.

But Rockets still fell 12 runs short of their target of 149 as Phoenix bowled tightly and fielded excellently - Baker's blunder aside.

Score summary - Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Birmingham Phoenix 148-5 from 100 balls: Emma Lamb (55 from 32 balls), Marie Kelly (23no off 10); Alana King (2-30 from 20 balls), Heather Graham (1-18 from 15) Trent Rockets 137-6 from 100 balls: Nat Sciver-Brunt (64 off 40 balls), Bryony Smith (29 off 19); Hannah Baker (2-18 from 15 balls), Em Arlott (2-38 from 20)

Sciver-Brunt was out to a superb diving catch at short fine leg from Mille Taylor with 20 needed from the final five deliveries, while Ailsa Lister claimed three slick grabs and Marie Kelly a fine take at square leg to remove Rockets captain Ash Gardner (2).

Left-arm wrist-spinner Taylor recorded figures of 1-22 from 20 balls on her Hundred debut, shipping only seven runs across balls 91 to 95, while leg-spinner Baker contributed 2-18 from 15 and captain Ellyse Perry 1-17 from 20.

Earlier on, Sciver-Brunt's England team-mate Emma Lamb hit 55 from 32 balls on her Phoenix bow before Kelly (23no off 10) and Lister (21no off 17) nailed late fours as the hosts posted 148-5.

Image: Former Manchester Originals batter Emma Lamb scored 55 on her Phoenix debut

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

Phoenix will play Southern Brave in Southampton on Sunday (11am start), with Rockets next in action later the same day as they welcome Northern Superchargers to Trent Bridge (2.30pm).

Saturday is a four-match day in The Hundred, with Oval Invincibles taking on Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval (women's match at 11am, men's at 2.30pm), plus Welsh Fire vs London Spirit in Cardiff (women's match at 2.30pm, men's at 6pm).

