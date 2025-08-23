The Hundred: Harry Brook smashes England team-mates as Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles

Harry Brook crunched five sixes and three fours off a host of fellow England internationals as his 56 from 27 balls boosted Northern Superchargers' hopes of reaching the Hundred knockout stages.

Brook tucked into the bowling of Oval Invincibles' Gus Atkinson, Will Jacks and Curran brothers Sam and Tom before he was finally caught off Sam in the deep as Superchargers racked up 198-4 at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Defending champions Invincibles - who would have secured a place in at least the eliminator with victory - could only make 182-7 in reply as they lost by 16 runs.

Score summary - Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles by 16 runs Northern Superchargers 198-4 from 100 balls: Harry Brook (56 off 27 balls), Zak Crawley (49 off 25), David Miller (37 off 16); Will Jacks (1-25 from 15 balls) Oval Invincibles 182-7 from 100 balls: Donovan Ferreira (41 off 15 balls), Sam Curran (30 off 19); Tom Lawes (2-22 from 20 balls), Jacob Duffy (2-39 from 20)

The Oval-based side still head the standings on 20 points, above Superchargers on net run-rate, with Trent Rockets in third place on 16 and Southern Brave fourth on 12.

Superchargers' big total - the second-highest of the 2025 edition - also featured contributions from Zak Crawley (49 off 25), South Africa's David Miller (37 off 16 balls) and Dawid Malan (34 off 31), with Miller matching Brook's tally of five sixes.

Each of Invincibles' top four, including Jordan Cox (24 off 16), fell between 24 and 30 and even though Donovan Ferreira's 41 off 15 balls gave the visitors hope, they eventually slipped to just their second defeat of the season.

Image: Brook's side are now only off top spot in the men's Hundred table due to net run-rate

