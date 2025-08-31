The Hundred: Oval Invincibles beat Trent Rockets to seal historic three-peat at Lord's

Oval Invincibles sealed a historic Hundred three-peat with a commanding 26-run win over Trent Rockets in the 2025 men's final at Lord's.

Electing to bat, the two-time reigning champions unleashed a batting blitz, led by Will Jacks' explosive 72 off 41 balls - the highest individual score in a men's final - to post 168-5 from their 100 balls.

Set a joint-record target of 169 for glory, the Rockets saw their hopes of clinching a second Hundred title crumble at the hands of Nathan Sowter.

Score summary – Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Oval Invincibles 168-5 from 100 balls: Will Jacks (72 off 41 balls), Jordan Cox (40 off 28); Marcus Stoinis (2-40 off 20 balls), Dillon Pennington (1-23 off 20 balls) Trent Rockets 142-8 from 100 balls: Marcus Stoinis (64 off 38 balls), Tom Banton (23 off 21); Nathan Sowter (3-25 off 20 balls), Saqib Mahmood (1-10 off 15 balls)

The spinner tore through the top order, claiming the wickets of Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Tom Banton in a game-changing six-ball spell.

And after a razor-sharp stumping from Sam Billings brought David Willey's promising innings to an abrupt halt, Sowter took a fine catch in the deep to remove George Linde as the Rockets were left needing 81 runs from the final 30 balls.

Image: Will Jacks blasted 72 of 41 balls to help the Oval Invincibles set Trent Rockets 169 for victory at Lord's

Marcus Stoinis (64 off 38) and Ross Whiteley launched three sixes in four balls in a late Rockets stand of resistance, but Saqib Mahmood brilliantly ran Whiteley out to snuff out any hopes of a comeback before claiming the wicket of Stoinis with the final ball to seal Invincibles' place in the history books.

Jacks inspires Invincibles to Hundred three-peat

The Invincibles bucked the trend of bowling first at Lord's after winning the toss and laid down the gauntlet to the Rockets, with 31 runs on the board by the time opener Tawanda Muyeye nicked behind off Dillon Pennington's first delivery.

Will Jacks reached 50 in style for the Oval Invincibles with this huge six in The Hundred final.

Jacks' 32-ball fifty, sealed by a monster 91m six, and a handy knock from Jordan Cox (40 off 28 balls) steadied the Invincibles' ship with what proved to be a match-winning 87-run partnership.

Cox nicked behind off Ahmed and then Jacks, after punishing Willey with back-to-back boundaries, fell for 72 to substitute fielder Calvin Harrison off the bowling of Stoinis (2-40).

Ferreira and Curran picked up the baton, powering the Invincibles to 168-5 - the joint-highest total in a Hundred final.

Image: The Oval Invincibles celebrate winning The Hundred again

In reply, the Rockets faltered early as Sowter, stepping in for Rashid Khan, ripped through the top order, claiming the wickets of Root (10), Ahmed (0), and Banton (23) with six devastating balls.

Despite Stoinis' late fireworks, the Invincibles restricted the Rockets to 142-8 from their 100 balls to cruise to a third straight title.

Invincibles' most pleasing year yet

Invincibles captain Sam Billings on his side's threepeat:

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings reacts on his side winning a third Hundred title in a row.

"It is incredible, very special, a brilliant group. We have kept that consistency over three to five years and that has shown in the performances. It has probably been the most pleasing year.

"We have dominated and put our foot down so I am very proud of everyone involved. Our support staff allows us to perform on the pitch.

"Everyone has contributed to our success and that's what great sides do, while I have learnt a huge amount from [head coach] Tom Moody.

Nasser Hussain discusses what has made the Oval Invincibles so successful after they won a third Hundred title in a row.

"He builds cultures and we learn every day from a guy like that, his aura, how he controls a room and how he keeps us on our toes. Only a few coaches can do that."

'Tonight was my night'

Meerkat Match Hero Nathan Sowter (3-25 off 20 balls):

Image: Nathan Sowter removed Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Banton in seven balls

"To play in this team is incredible, tonight was my night. I'm very happy. The last few games I've been given rein to lead the spin attack.

"Moods has been clear with me, I've done what he asked. Everyone has come together from far and wide. Have fun together, incredible group to be part of."