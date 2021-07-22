The Hundred team guides: Who are you supporting this summer?
We profile Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire, the eight sides looking for glory in the first edition of The Hundred; watch every match live on Sky Sports!
Last Updated: 22/07/21 3:29pm
Which team are you supporting in The Hundred this summer? Read our guides and make your pick!
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
With the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shafali Verma in their ranks, expect fireworks at Edgbaston...
LONDON SPIRIT
England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight lead Lord's-based teams brimming with talent...
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
A fearsome proposition with spin star Sophie Ecclestone and the brilliance of Jos Buttler...
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS
Packed with World Cup winners, on the pitch and in the coaching team...
OVAL INVINCIBLES
They're called Invincibles for a reason, right? The Oval outfit are a force to be reckoned with...
SOUTHERN BRAVE
Strength in depth and stars in spades - Southern Brave will strike fear into their rivals...
TRENT ROCKETS
Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt - there is every reason to believe the Rockets will soar...
WELSH FIRE
Big hitters in the men's team and arguably the best wicketkeeper in the world in the women's...