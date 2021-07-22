The Hundred team guides: Who are you supporting this summer?

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

With the likes of Liam Livingstone and Shafali Verma in their ranks, expect fireworks at Edgbaston...

LONDON SPIRIT

England captains Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight lead Lord's-based teams brimming with talent...

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

A fearsome proposition with spin star Sophie Ecclestone and the brilliance of Jos Buttler...

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Packed with World Cup winners, on the pitch and in the coaching team...

OVAL INVINCIBLES

They're called Invincibles for a reason, right? The Oval outfit are a force to be reckoned with...

SOUTHERN BRAVE

Strength in depth and stars in spades - Southern Brave will strike fear into their rivals...

TRENT ROCKETS

Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt - there is every reason to believe the Rockets will soar...

WELSH FIRE

Big hitters in the men's team and arguably the best wicketkeeper in the world in the women's...

