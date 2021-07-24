Watch Rockets vs Brave LIVE!

Don't miss a ball from the first of four matches in The Hundred on Saturday as Trent Rockets take on Southern Brave. Watch on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel and on Sky Sports The Hundred.

For the latest scorecard and live commentary of the match, simply click here.

Don't forget - every match will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.