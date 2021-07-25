Watch Originals vs Phoenix LIVE!
Don't miss a ball as Manchester Originals take on Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Watch on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel and on Sky Sports Mix
Last Updated: 25/07/21 2:11pm
For the latest scorecard and live commentary of the match, simply click here.
Every match in The Hundred will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.