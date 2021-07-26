Watch Rockets vs Superchargers LIVE!
Don't miss a ball as Trent Rockets take on Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Watch on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel and Sky Sports The Hundred.
Last Updated: 26/07/21 2:27pm
Don't miss a ball as Trent Rockets take on Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. Watch on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel and Sky Sports The Hundred.
For the latest scorecard and live commentary of the match, simply click here.
Every match in The Hundred will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.