Watch Phoenix vs Rockets LIVE!
Don't miss a ball as The Hundred continues. Watch on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix.
Last Updated: 01/08/21 10:14am
Don't miss a ball as The Hundred continues. Watch on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix.
For the latest scorecard and live commentary of the match, simply click here.
Every match will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.