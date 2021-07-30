The Hundred: Southern Brave edge out Birmingham Phoenix in thriller to earn first win

Southern Brave got their first win of The Hundred, at the third time of asking, as they edged out Birmingham Phoenix in a thrilling finish at The Ageas Bowl on Friday night.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Chasing 152 to win, Brave skipper James Vince - who earlier won the toss and inserted the Phoenix - struck a typically classy 60 from 38 balls to seemingly have his side on course for victory, only to then fall to his captaincy counterpart Moeen Ali with 42 balls remaining.

Devon Conway (34 off 27 balls) rallied, but after he was bowled by fellow New Zealander Adam Milne (3-15) with 19 balls left and 32 runs still needed, the Brave chase appeared to be falling away.

But Chris Jordan came in and his unbeaten 17 off nine deliveries got the hosts over the line to earn them this first win.

Earlier, after a circumspect start to the Phoenix innings, the in-form Liam Livingstone struck an unbeaten 68 off 44 balls - smashing five boundaries and four sixes in his innings - to propel the visitors up to a total of 151-3.

Miles Hammond played a useful supporting role with his 44 not out, from 29 deliveries, as the pair put on a century partnership to end the innings. But it wasn't to be enough.

HERO OF THE MATCH

Southern Brave captain James Vince was Hero of the Match for his 60 from 38 balls

Vince. His innings was the most fluent of the match, although his wicket to the 58th ball of the Brave chase will have frustrated him as another game very nearly slipped away from his side.

Livingstone and Hammond both deserve special mentions too, as well as Phoenix fast bowler Milne, whose three-wicket spell had seemed to wrestle the game Birmingham's way.

MASSIVE MOMENT

However, the end of Milne's final set of five proved to be costly and key in deciding the outcome of the game. The Brave still needed 16 from the final seven balls of the game, with only four wickets remaining, but Milne then bowled a wide and a no ball to give the opposition two free deliveries.

Adam Milne bowled brilliantly for the Phoenix but his final two deliveries proved costly

At the end of it all, the Brave suddenly needed just nine runs to win from Tom Helm's final five and Jordan, who hit a boundary first ball and was dropped off the third, got them over the line.

