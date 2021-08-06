The Hundred: Samit Patel smashes 46 from 20 balls as Trent Rockets beat Welsh Fire to top table

Trent Rockets went top of The Hundred after Samit Patel's scintillating innings saw them defeat Welsh Fire. Trent Rockets went top of The Hundred after Samit Patel's scintillating innings saw them defeat Welsh Fire.

Samit Patel's 46 from 20 balls and Wahab Riaz's four-wicket debut saw Trent Rockets beat Welsh Fire, secure a fourth win in five and move back top of the standings in The Hundred...

STORY OF THE MATCH

It really was Samit special.

When Patel came to the crease, following the dismissal of Alex Hales, Rockets needed 69 from 42 balls, but the batter added real impetus, slamming the sixth legal delivery he faced for six and then taking one Jimmy Neesham set of five for 17, with a four and back-to-back sixes.

The veteran hit two more sixes in his match-winning knock, with the second of those, down the ground off Matt Milnes, sealing victory for Rockets as they reached their target of 140 with 10 balls to spare to bounce back from defeat to Midlands rivals Birmingham Phoenix last time out.

💪 SEALED WITH A SIX! 💪



Patel takes #TrentRockets 🟡 back top of #TheHundred by swatting the match-winning maximum 💥



A fourth win in five for Rockets - but a third defeat in a row for #WelshFire 🔴



📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/n4hlKLoLS6 pic.twitter.com/y2Ap3AWKAr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

The fact Rockets were chasing a relatively low target owed much to Pakistan quick Wahab, who conceded only 11 runs and took three wickets while being charged with bowling the final 10 balls of the Fire innings.

Fire - for whom Glenn Phillips (50 off 35 balls) top-scored - were restricted to 39 runs from their final 30 balls against a high-quality Rockets attack and that proved crucial in the end as they slipped to a third defeat in succession having kicked off the competition with back-to-back wins.

They seem to be really missing Jonny Bairstow...

💪 SAMIT SPECIAL! 💪



Back-to-back sixes for Patel off Neesham - and #TrentRockets 🟡 now need 41 off 30 balls to beat #WelshFire 🔴 in #TheHundred 💯



📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/n4hlKLoLS6 pic.twitter.com/w7IMUYQ4Xp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

PAIN FOR PAYNE WITH COSTLY NO-BALL

The game looked to potentially be swinging Fire's way when, with 25 runs needed from 16 balls, David Payne bowled Rockets captain Lewis Gregory - but the delivery did not count with Payne having overstepped massively and sent down a no-ball.

❌ BOWLED OFF A NO-BALL! ❌



Gregory is reprieved with Payne having overstepped before he splattered the stumps 🤦#TrentRockets 🟡 need 21 from 15 balls to beat #WelshFire 🔴



📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/n4hlKLoLS6 pic.twitter.com/mW1QLhVPdE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

It was a costly moment for Fire, with the reprieved Gregory creaming Milnes for six and four to put Rockets on the brink of victory and then watching Patel complete the win.

WAHAB STARS ON DEBUT

Wahab had big shoes to fill, with his early-tournament stand-in Marchant de Lange taking eight wickets, including five against Southern Brave. But Wahab did more than okay - and was on a five-wicket haul himself with one ball remaining against Fire!

Four wickets all told for Wahab - not a bad debut! pic.twitter.com/GgZBSKtDGb — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

The quick bowler had Tom Banton caught at cover off his third ball in the competition - but it was in the final 10 balls that he really excelled.

Wahab cleaned up Neesham with a devilish leg-stump yorker, had Qais Ahmad caught on the scoop and then knocked out Luke Fletcher's middle stump as the Fire tailender swung for the hills.

Fletcher was castled penultimate delivery but Milnes saw off the last to deny Wahab a five-wicket haul. A personal disappointment for the bowler, perhaps, but he had done his job for the team.

🤯 THAT WAS FUN! 🤯



Banton welcomes Wahab to #TheHundred by hitting him for four over mid-off - but is then caught at cover next ball! 😱#WelshFire 🔴 #TrentRockets 🟡



📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📺 SS Mix 👉 https://t.co/lphFxxZnLX pic.twitter.com/9HfkLxoy2x — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

PACE AND BOUNCE FROM WOOD

Rockets seamer Luke Wood can bowl some absolute rockets, as Ian Cockbain discovered when the left-armer clattered his off stump with an 86mph thunderbolt.

I've heard of trampoline-like bounce but that is taking the biscuit! 😱



Remarkable delivery from Luke Wood! 💥#WelshFire 🔴 #TrentRockets 🟡 #TheHundred 💯



📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs

📺 SS Mix 👉 https://t.co/lphFxxZnLX pic.twitter.com/8It82kGfqq — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 6, 2021

That delivery came a few balls after Wood found some remarkable bouncer off the wicket - the ball flying over Rockets wicketkeeper Tom Moores and away to the boundary!

Darren Gough is a fan of Wood, suggesting he should be on the radar of many T20 franchises around the world.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Brave vs Superchargers Live on

Brave vs Superchargers Live on

A Saturday in Southampton as Southern Brave welcome Northern Superchargers to The Ageas Bowl.

Brave's table-topping women's team - whose run of four successive wins was snapped by Manchester Originals last time out - meet second-placed Superchargers from 3pm on Sky Sports Mix (channel 416) and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel. Should Superchargers win that, then they will leapfrog their opponents and move to the summit.

The men's teams - who both sit on five points from as many games having won their last two completed matches after losing their first two - are then in action from 6.45pm on Sky Sports The Hundred (channel 404) and Sky Sports Mix.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.