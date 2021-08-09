The Hundred: Imran Tahir registers remarkable hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix demolish Welsh Fire

A brilliant innings from Moeen Ali and Will Smeed plus a hat-trick from Imran Tahir saw the Birmingham Phoenix beat the Welsh Fire. A brilliant innings from Moeen Ali and Will Smeed plus a hat-trick from Imran Tahir saw the Birmingham Phoenix beat the Welsh Fire.

Imran Tahir registered the tournament's first hat-trick as Birmingham Phoenix moved top of the table with a resounding 93-run victory over Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

Earlier in the evening, 19-year-old Will Smeed (65 no) produced another sublime knock, while Moeen Ali (59 off 28) also starred as the hosts posted a mammoth total, although it was Tahir who stole the headlines on a perfect night for Phoenix at Edgbaston...

STORY OF THE MATCH

Phoenix registered the highest score of this year's tournament following sensational displays from Ali and Smeed, and at one stage 200 appeared a realistic prospect for the hosts.

Following a measured start, Ali unleashed an array of sensational strokes at the expense of Graeme White, and Phoenix registered 43 runs in an incredible 10-ball spell to reach three figures before the halfway stage.

Ali's dismissal provided temporary respite for Welsh Fire, although Liam Livingstone (31 off 19) unleashed a series of hefty blows before succumbing to David Payne (3-38 off 20), who starred in the latter stages.

Luke Fletcher bowled magnificently at the death, finishing with 0-21 from his 20, but a late flurry from Smeed - featuring 10 runs from the final two deliveries - saw Phoenix post a daunting total of 184.

Welsh Fire's task was made tougher when a magnificent Adam Milne delivery saw Tom Banton depart for a duck, and despite a promising start from Ben Duckett (16), he was deceived by a slower delivery from Benny Howell (2-12 off 20).

Fire lost wickets at regular intervals and their faint hopes were all but extinguished when Ali accounted for top-scorer Ian Cockbain (32), after Tahir had removed Leus de Plooy and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.

However, the best was yet to come for Tahir in an extraordinary finale, and the 42-year-old - the oldest player in the tournament - celebrated his hat-trick in trademark fashion, as Welsh Fire were bowled out for a paltry 91.

HAT-TRICK HERO TAHIR

Tahir produced a moment of history to the delight of a sell-out crowd at Edgbaston, finishing with figures of 5-25 from 19 balls.

Having accounted for two of Welsh Fire's overseas stars midway through the innings, he sealed his side's victory in astonishing style, dismissing Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes and Payne in consecutive deliveries to spark jubilant celebrations.

MAGICAL MOEEN

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished performers against spin in the short-format, Ali reaffirmed his destructive potential with another exhilarating innings at Edgbaston.

Ali inspired his side to victory over Oval Invincibles in his previous outing, and following a measured start, he unleashed an incredible attack on Fire's spinners, in a pulsating 28-ball knock that featured five enormous sixes.

WHAT THEY SAID

Moeen Ali spearheaded the Phoenix innings with a blistering batting display

Moeen Ali, Birmingham Phoenix captain: "I am really pleased for him [Tahir] in particular. I think he's had a tough few games before that, but today he was outstanding.

"Will Smeed was fantastic - there was a period where he didn't face many balls but he still kept his head. He is just growing and getting better and better, which is great for us as a team but also great for English cricket.

"I wanted us to win by defending which is also important, because if you want to win the competition you can't just keep chasing, so I thought it was a great win today. I am really pleased."

Ben Duckett, Welsh Fire captain: "If I'm honest, they stuffed us. They played so much better than we did throughout the whole game. Mo [Ali] changed it. The way he played was brutal.

"It was tough to come back from that. You have got to keep believing but unfortunately we lost wickets throughout.

"They are a great team. All we can do now is try and finish the competition with a couple of wins."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Originals vs Spirit Live on

Emirates Old Trafford is the destination for Tuesday's double-header, as Manchester Originals and London Spirit lock horns, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm and 6pm respectively.

It is a must-win game for both sides in the women's competition. Despite claiming their first win with victory over table-topping Southern Brave, the Originals occupy seventh spot, while Spirit sit sixth - having ended a run of three straight defeats in their last outing.

Eoin Morgan's Spirit remain winless following a miserable campaign so far, but victory for the Originals will see them draw level on points with table-topping Trent Rockets.

