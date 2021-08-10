The Hundred: Manchester Originals knocked out with defeat to London Spirit

Manchester Originals Women have been eliminated from the Hundred after losing by five wickets to London Spirit Manchester Originals Women have been eliminated from the Hundred after losing by five wickets to London Spirit

London Spirit dumped Manchester Originals out of The Hundred with two games to spare as they edged a thrilling encounter at Emirates Old Trafford to see themselves jump up to fifth in the women's table - one point off second spot.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Chasing 128 to win, the Spirit lost Tammy Beaumont for a first-ball duck, but appeared to be serenely reeling in their target as Heather Knight (35 off 26 balls) and Deandra Dottin (28 off 23) put on a fifty partnership for the third wicket.

Kate Cross (2-29) - who had earlier accounted for her England team-mate Beaumont - returned to take another big wicket, Dottin caught at mid-off, while Alex Hartley (3-32) quickly added Knight and Danielle Gibson (7) - three wickets falling in the space of six balls.

BIG WICKET! 💥



Kate Cross picks up her England team-mate Tammy Beaumont, caught behind, for a golden duck! 🦆#TheHundred 💯



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/526jZHT6sA

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/KPXOQHLy53 pic.twitter.com/0ebjHBHX30 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 10, 2021

But, far from fall apart, Deepti Sharma came in for the Spirit and struck a classy, unbeaten 34 from 23 deliveries to see the visiting side over the line, Charlotte Dean (12no off 7) striking the winning boundary with two balls to spare.

MATCH HERO

Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 34 off 23 balls saw London Spirit edge out Manchester Originals in The Hundred Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 34 off 23 balls saw London Spirit edge out Manchester Originals in The Hundred

Sharma was rightly named Hero of the Match as, in addition to her match-winning knock, she also claimed two wickets for the loss of just 10 runs after the Originals won the toss and opted to bat first.

Knight too was miserly with her off-spin, conceding only 19 - and taking a wicket - from her allocation of 20 balls as Spirit's spinners helped restrict Originals to 127-5.

London Spirit captain Heather Knight was thrilled after her side beat Manchester Originals by five wickets London Spirit captain Heather Knight was thrilled after her side beat Manchester Originals by five wickets

Sophie Ecclestone, who struck two sixes in her 32 off 26 balls for Manchester, could not claim a wicket but was similarly economical, conceding 26 from her 20, while fellow left-arm spinner Hartley was a little more expensive but claimed three key wickets.

Ultimately, though, Sharma's all-round contribution proved decisive.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are heading down south to The Ageas Bowl for Wednesday's double-header, as Southern Brave and Welsh Fire meet, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm and 6pm respectively.

Brave vs Welsh Fire Live on

Brave vs Welsh Fire Live on

The women's game will also be available to stream via the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, with the table-topping Brave taking on the seventh-placed Fire, who simply must win.

The Fire's men's squad are also struggling down in seventh spot in need of a win, while the Brave - currently in fourth - could leap to the top of the table with victory.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.