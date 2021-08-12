The Hundred: Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross fire as Originals dent Superchargers' play-off hopes

Highlights of Manchester Originals' victory over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred as Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross starred Highlights of Manchester Originals' victory over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred as Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross starred

Play-off hopefuls Northern Superchargers slipped to a third defeat in a row in The Hundred as Kate Cross shredded their top order and Lizelle Lee battered their bowlers...

STORY OF THE MATCH

Northern Supercharger's Hundred play-off hopes took a further hit as they slipped to a third defeat in a row after coming unstuck against Manchester Originals' Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross.

Lee crunched 68 from 40 balls with 13 fours and a six as the already-eliminated Originals eased to their target of 127 with 14 balls to spare to record just their second win of the tournament.

Originals captain Cross had earlier picked up three wickets for five runs, across her first 15 deliveries, including two for no runs in a set of 10 balls in a row as Superchargers slumped to 16-4 at Headingley.

Laura Wolvaardt (75 off 51 balls) rallied the hosts as they hammered 68 runs from their final 30 balls - Wolvaardt taking Originals debutant Alice Dyson's final five deliveries for a combined 20 runs with three fours and a last-ball six.

A total of 126 looked like it might challenge Originals - but Lee's innings meant it did not, with Mignon du Preez (24) and Cordelia Griffith (13) steering their side home.

Superchargers slip to third in the table and have played a game more than Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets, who, like them, are on seven points. Qualification is no longer in their hands.

WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?

A pair of South Africa batters, for sure, with Wolvaardt the standout for Superchargers and Lee in blistering form for Originals.

Wolvaardt's gem of a knock, in which she played some particularly attractive shots through the off-side, was much-needed for Superchargers after the leading run-scorer in the tournament, Jemimah Rodrigues, was stumped for only seven off Originals spinner Hannah Jones.

Yet, Wolvaardt was outgunned by Lee, who got the Originals' chase off to a flying start, hitting three boundaries in a row off Beth Langston and then three in a row off Katie Levick as the visitors racked up 50 runs in the 25-ball powerplay - the highest in the women's competition so far.

Lee sealed a 27-ball fifty with a four off Elizabeth Russell and then hit the same bowler for six one delivery later, before being caught on the sweep with 25 runs required.

Bowling-wise, Cross was superb, having opposition captain Lauren Winfield-Hill caught behind off an inside edge from the third ball of the game and then excelling in her scoreless set of 10 deliveries, which included the wickets of Alice Davidson-Richards and Bess Heath.

Credit, too, to Originals wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld who took a fine catch moving to her left to remove Winfield-Hill and then excellently stumped Rodrigues. The 22-year-old could soon be snapping at Amy Jones' heels for the position as England 'keeper.

THE TALENTED MISS RODRIGUES

It was a rare quiet day with the bat for Rodrigues but she did showcase her singing and strumming skills as she and Mark Butcher performed a duet.

COVID ISSUES FOR SUPERCHARGERS

Superchargers announced before the game that one player was missing after testing positive for Covid-19 and a further two players would also be absent as they isolate as a precaution.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Rockets vs Phoenix Live on

Friday brings a couple of Midlands match-ups as Trent Rockets welcome Birmingham Phoenix to Trent Bridge.

The women's match (live from 3pm on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and Sky Sports Mix) sees Phoenix needing a victory to keep their slender play-off hopes alive against fellow top-three chasers Rockets.

The men's game (live from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Mix) pits two high-flying teams against each other, with the winner moving to the top of the table, above Southern Brave, with one group game to play.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.