The Hundred: Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross fire as Originals dent Superchargers' play-off hopes
Lizelle Lee hammers 68 from 40 balls as Manchester Originals dent Northern Superchargers' Hundred play-off hopes; Kate Cross reduces Superchargers to 16-4, taking two wickets for no runs in 10-ball spell; Laura Wolvaardt's 75 lifts hosts up to 126 but that score not enough
Last Updated: 12/08/21 6:35pm
Play-off hopefuls Northern Superchargers slipped to a third defeat in a row in The Hundred as Kate Cross shredded their top order and Lizelle Lee battered their bowlers...
STORY OF THE MATCH
Northern Supercharger's Hundred play-off hopes took a further hit as they slipped to a third defeat in a row after coming unstuck against Manchester Originals' Lizelle Lee and Kate Cross.
Lee crunched 68 from 40 balls with 13 fours and a six as the already-eliminated Originals eased to their target of 127 with 14 balls to spare to record just their second win of the tournament.
Originals captain Cross had earlier picked up three wickets for five runs, across her first 15 deliveries, including two for no runs in a set of 10 balls in a row as Superchargers slumped to 16-4 at Headingley.
Laura Wolvaardt (75 off 51 balls) rallied the hosts as they hammered 68 runs from their final 30 balls - Wolvaardt taking Originals debutant Alice Dyson's final five deliveries for a combined 20 runs with three fours and a last-ball six.
A total of 126 looked like it might challenge Originals - but Lee's innings meant it did not, with Mignon du Preez (24) and Cordelia Griffith (13) steering their side home.
Superchargers slip to third in the table and have played a game more than Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets, who, like them, are on seven points. Qualification is no longer in their hands.
WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?
A pair of South Africa batters, for sure, with Wolvaardt the standout for Superchargers and Lee in blistering form for Originals.
Wolvaardt's gem of a knock, in which she played some particularly attractive shots through the off-side, was much-needed for Superchargers after the leading run-scorer in the tournament, Jemimah Rodrigues, was stumped for only seven off Originals spinner Hannah Jones.
Yet, Wolvaardt was outgunned by Lee, who got the Originals' chase off to a flying start, hitting three boundaries in a row off Beth Langston and then three in a row off Katie Levick as the visitors racked up 50 runs in the 25-ball powerplay - the highest in the women's competition so far.
Lee sealed a 27-ball fifty with a four off Elizabeth Russell and then hit the same bowler for six one delivery later, before being caught on the sweep with 25 runs required.
Bowling-wise, Cross was superb, having opposition captain Lauren Winfield-Hill caught behind off an inside edge from the third ball of the game and then excelling in her scoreless set of 10 deliveries, which included the wickets of Alice Davidson-Richards and Bess Heath.
Credit, too, to Originals wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld who took a fine catch moving to her left to remove Winfield-Hill and then excellently stumped Rodrigues. The 22-year-old could soon be snapping at Amy Jones' heels for the position as England 'keeper.
THE TALENTED MISS RODRIGUES
It was a rare quiet day with the bat for Rodrigues but she did showcase her singing and strumming skills as she and Mark Butcher performed a duet.
COVID ISSUES FOR SUPERCHARGERS
Superchargers announced before the game that one player was missing after testing positive for Covid-19 and a further two players would also be absent as they isolate as a precaution.
