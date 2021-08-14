The Hundred: Georgia Adams guides Oval Invincibles to win that eliminates London Spirit

The Oval Invincibles ease past the London Spirit by eight wickets at the Oval The Oval Invincibles ease past the London Spirit by eight wickets at the Oval

A one-sided London derby saw Oval Invincibles come out on top to end London Spirit's hopes of making the top three...

STORY OF THE MATCH

Oval Invincibles claimed a thumping derby win over London Spirit to eliminate their city rivals from The Hundred and boost their own hopes of making the Eliminator.

The Invincibles were excellent in the field and held their nerve in the face of a promising partnership between England stars Tammy Beaumont (42 from 34 balls) and Heather Knight (34 from 29) before finishing strongly and restricting the Spirit to 103 from their 100 balls.

Chasing a modest total, the home side were in no rush and despite losing captain Dane van Niekerk early, the result never looked in doubt with Georgia Adams (37no from 34) holding it all together and, with the help of Fran Wilson (22 from 21) and Marianne Kapp (23no from 20), they cruised over the line with 13 balls to spare.

Spirit's hopes of qualifying are now over, while the Invincibles strengthen their grip on second place.

MATCH HERO

This really was a team effort from the Invincibles but if there was a standout, it was Adams. The opener kept her cool throughout the run chase, finding the boundary on five occasions but, just as importantly, rotated the strike smartly to just keep the score ticking over.

Georgia Adams scored an unbeaten 37 for Oval Invincibles as they eliminated London Spirit

Adams' composure meant Spirit captain Knight was never able to build any pressure, crucial when defending such a low total, and meant the hosts were never in danger of losing their vice-like grip on the game.

It has long been thought that Adams will make the step up to international cricket and a match-winning knock in front of the England skipper certainly won't harm her chances.

FANTASTIC FIELDING

The Invincibles were on it in the field at the Kia Oval. They caught well, their ground fielding was excellent but what really got the crowd on their feet was a pair of run outs - both direct hits.

The first of them, from Joanne Gardner, was not just an excellent piece of fielding - tearing in from mid-off, collecting the ball cleanly and throwing down the stumps - it also came at a critical time and got rid of a very dangerous batter. Beaumont was starting to up the scoring rate and with her gone, Spirit's momentum ground to a halt.

Not wanting to be outdone, Grace Gibbs repeated the trick at the beginning of the last set of five, running Charlotte Dean out by a long way to ensure there would be no big finish for the visitors.

WHAT THEY SAID

WHAT'S NEXT?

