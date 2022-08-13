The Hundred: Dawid Malan hits 98no from 44 balls as record chase takes Trent Rockets to third straight victory

Manchester Originals racked up 189-3 against Trent Rockets at Emirates Old Trafford - but it was not enough as Dawid Malan led the visitors to the highest successful run chase in Hundred history.

Story of the match

Dawid Malan (98no off 44) propelled Rockets to their target of 190 with six balls to spare as the Midlanders made it three wins out of three this term and inflicted a third straight defeat on the Originals.

Malan nailed nine sixes and three fours as he carded his fifth Hundred fifty and second in a row after his unbeaten 88 against Northern Superchargers last time out.

The Hundred: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets - score summary Manchester Originals 189-3 from 100 balls - Salt (70no off 46 balls); Buttler (41no off 25), Stubbs (27 off 10), Evans (26no off 11); Patel (2-20 off 20 balls) Trent Rockets 193-2 from 94 balls - Malan (98no off 44 balls, Hales (38 off 20), Kohler-Cadmore (30 off 17)

Alex Hales (38 off 20), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (30 off 17) and Ian Cockbain (20no off 14) also made their mark, with Cockbain hitting the winning boundary.

Phil Salt (70no off 46 balls) earlier top-scored for Originals as they posted what was then the second-highest total in The Hundred, behind only Northern Superchargers 200-5 against Originals at Headingley last season.

Salt, who was dropped by Malan on 29, put on 84 from 51 balls with Jos Buttler (41 off 25) for the first wicket, while there were also crunching cameos from Tristan Stubbs (27 off 10) and Laurie Evans (26 no off 11).

Stubbs smashed fellow South African Tabraiz Shamsi for four sixes in a row before holing out from the next delivery, with Evans and Salt then combining to add 52 runs from the final 20 balls in Manchester.

For Rockets, Samit Patel (2-20 from 20 balls) impressed as his fellow bowlers were carted and Alex Hales was sharp in the field, catching Buttler, Stubbs and Andre Russell (16 off 10) in the deep.

Hales and Malan then gave Rockets a rapid start to the chase with the away side reaching 50 in just 18 deliveries and 85 off 37 before Hales chipped Matt Parkinson's next delivery to short cover.

Malan proceeded to reach fifty from 23 balls with a six off Russell over deep midwicket but fell two runs short of three figures, meaning Birmingham Phoenix's Will Smeed remains the only centurion in the competition to date.

Hero of the Match, David Malan (98no off 44 balls, 9x6, 3x4)

Malan said: "We know more about The Hundred than we did last year. Last year we approached it a bit like a T20 but there are fewer balls here and you want to get ahead of the game as quick as you can, so you are willing to take more risk early to get yourself above the [required run rate]

"I thought Originals had too many runs so for us to get over to the line was brilliant. We know that if we got a good start we had more of a chance. The pressure was on them to take wickets which gave us a good opportunity to score. It was disappointing (to miss out on a hundred), but we're here to win games. That's the main thing."

What they said - 'Originals need complete performances'

Manchester Originals captain, Jos Buttler: "We felt 190 was a really good score but they came out hard and put us under a lot of pressure. We never really managed to drag it back. We have a lot of games in a short space of time now and we need to get on a good run. We just need to put in some complete performances."

What's next?

A bumper weekend of action in The Hundred continues on Sunday with another FOUR matches.

You can watch both women's games via our free live streams as Northern Superchargers play London Spirit (10.30am on air for 11am start) before Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave (2pm on air for 2.30pm start).

Superchargers vs Spirit is also on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix, while Invincibles vs Brave will be shown on Sky Sports Mix.

In the men's competition, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (2pm on air for 2.30pm start) and Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (5.30pm on air for 6pm start) are both live on Sky Sports The Hundred.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

