The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff.

Story of the match

Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover from losing Eve Jones (1) and Amy Jones (2) early on in their innings, after being inserted by Fire.

Skipper Sophie Devine initially provided the impetus, the Kiwi big-hitter striking 48 from 25 balls, before falling to a terrific one-handed catch from Alex Hartley at short fine-leg.

It was the second stunner of the innings claimed, with Annabel Sutherland earlier pulling off a superb diving grab running round from long-off to see the do for the second of the two Jones'.

The Hundred: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix - score summary Birmingham Phoenix 161-5 from 100 balls - Perry (58 from 31 balls), Devine (48 off 25 balls); Nicholas (2-26 from 20 balls), Hartley (1-27 from 20 balls) Welsh Fire 142-5 from 100 balls - Beaumont (39 from 34 balls), Sutherland (34 off 21 balls); Elwiss (2-29 from 20 balls), Maqsood (1-14 from 10 balls)

Perry picked up the pace, dominating an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sophie Molineux (29no off 29) as Phoenix posted an imposing 161-5 from their 100 balls.

Fire captain Tammy Beaumont, well aware that her side required a rollicking start in reply, cracked 39 off 34 balls at the top of the order, the England opener striking four boundaries and one stunning reverse-ramped six.

West Indies batter Hayley Matthews (20 off 15) had her moments, as did Australia's Sutherland (34 off 21), but when Beaumont fell, stumped by Amy Jones off Devine, Fire's chase petered out as they finished short on 142-5.

Georgia Elwiss was the pick of the Birmingham bowlers, taking 2-29 from her 20 balls.

Hero of the Match, Ellyse Perry: A great, competitive game

Perry said: "It was lots of fun. An amazing group of girls to take the field with.

Australia's Ellyse Perry impressed on her Hundred debut, being named Hero of the Match

"I think the most coveted spot in world cricket is standing at the other end watching Sophie Devine bat, and I got the chance to do that today.

"It was a great game of cricket. There were lots of runs out there and I thought the chase from the Welsh Fire was a really good one - a great, competitive game."

Phoenix captain, Sophie Devine: 'Nervous' Perry showed her class

Devine said: "I thought Ellyse was outstanding - to anchor that innings, but still score at such a strike rate.

"She said she was a little bit nervous as she hadn't played since the World Cup in New Zealand [in April], so for her to come out and perform like that, it shows the class she's got. We're really to have her in our side.

"We put a really competitive total on the board, and we needed every one of those runs, because I thought the Welsh Fire were excellent with the bat."

What's next?

A bumper weekend of action in The Hundred continues on Sunday with another FOUR matches.

You can watch both women's games via our free live streams as Northern Superchargers play London Spirit (10.30am on air for 11am start) before Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave (2pm on air for 2.30pm start).

Superchargers vs Spirit is also on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix, while Invincibles vs Brave will be shown on Sky Sports Mix.

In the men's competition, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (2pm on air for 2.30pm start) and Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (5.30pm on air for 6pm start) are both live on Sky Sports The Hundred.

