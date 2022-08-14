The Hundred: Adam Rossington slams record 15-ball fifty as London Spirit win fourth game in a row

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from The Hundred as Adam Rossington's 15-ball fifty powered London Spirit to victory over Northern Superchargers Highlights from The Hundred as Adam Rossington's 15-ball fifty powered London Spirit to victory over Northern Superchargers

Adam Rossington creamed a Hundred-record 15-ball fifty as London Spirit's revival continued apace, with last season's bottom-placed side making it four wins from four in the 2022 campaign following a seven-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers at Headingley...

Story of the match

Record breaker!

Rossington (66 off 25 balls) made mincemeat of Superchargers' bowlers after being dropped on nought by wicketkeeper Michael Pepper, slamming seven sixes in total, including three in a row off Roelof van der Merwe and then one off Craig Miles that took him to a quite brutal half-century.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rossington clinched the Hundred's fastest fifty by muscling Craig Miles for six over long-on Rossington clinched the Hundred's fastest fifty by muscling Craig Miles for six over long-on

With Glenn Maxwell (43no off 25) also smashing and stroking boundaries - including the winning four off Miles - Spirit reached their target of 144 with a whopping 14 balls to spare as they followed up triumphs over Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.

Superchargers, who have now suffered three defeats on the trot, were suffocated by spin for much of their innings of 143-5, with Maxwell earning figures of 1-6 from 15 balls and Mason Crane 2-23 from 20.

The Hundred: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit - score summary Northern Superchargers 143-5 from 100 balls - Du Plessis (56 off 35 balls), Hose (30 off 14 balls); Maxwell (1-6 off from 15 balls), Crane (2-23 from 20 balls) London Spirit 147-3 from 82 balls - Rossington (66 off 25 balls), Maxwell (43no off 25 balls)

Off-spinner Maxwell - in his final game before leaving for international duty with Australia - bowled 10 balls in a row at the start of the match, conceding just two singles in that double set and also dismissing Adam Lyth (0) as the Superchargers opener was unable to back up his then-record 17-ball fifty against Invincibles last time out.

Superchargers limped to 6-1 after 15 balls and 39-2 after 40 but skipper Faf du Plessis (56 off 35) accelerated as the innings went on, reaching fifty from 32 balls amid a run of three boundaries in four deliveries before he was bowled by a delicious Jordan Thompson slower delivery.

Faf du Plessis's half-century came in vain for Northern Superchargers as they slipped to a third straight defeat

Du Plessis' exit brought Adam Hose (30 off 14) to the crease and he cracked five fours and a six as Superchargers posted a potentially taxing target for Eoin Morgan's in-form Spirit.

As it turned out, it wasn't a taxing target at all!

Match Hero, Adam Rossington (66 from 25 balls, 7x6, 3x4)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rossington reflects on his six-laden innings at Headingley Rossington reflects on his six-laden innings at Headingley

Rossington said: "I thought our bowlers did a fabulous job, probably kept Superchargers about 15 below par. I still thought it was going to be a tough powerplay and that we needed to make the most of it and get ahead of the rate early. It turned out to be my day. I kept looking to hit the sightscreen as hard as possible and if I get the right length go through with it."

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets

What's next?

Phoenix vs Rockets Live on

Phoenix vs Rockets Live on

After a bumper four-game Sunday, The Hundred then continues apace on Monday with a double-header from Edgbaston as Birmingham Phoenix face Trent Rockets in both the men's and women's tournaments.

The women are up first from 3pm, with the men to follow from 6.30pm. Both games are live on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix and are also available for free via live streams on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets