The Hundred: Manchester Originals claim first win as Sean Abbott puts Welsh Fire to the sword

Manchester Originals recorded their first victory in The Hundred this year as they beat the winless Welsh Fire by 47 runs at Emirates Old Trafford.

Story of the match

Sean Abbott gave the crowd the perfect parting gift in his last home match before he leaves for Australia's tour of Zimbabwe, taking three catches and four wickets for just eight runs.

In a bowler-dominated affair, a fast start from Originals openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt was hauled back by a disciplined Fire attack led by Jake Ball, who finished with figures of 4-29 off 20 balls as the Originals set what

seemed to be an under-par 149-9.

The Hundred: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire - score summary Welsh Fire 102 all out - Joe Clarke (10 runs off 11 balls), Ben Duckett (25 off 15 balls), Dwaine Pretorius (29 off 14 balls); Tristan Stubbs (2-6 from 10 balls), Sean Abbott (4-8 from 15 balls) Manchester Originals 149-9 from 100 balls- Joss Buttler (29 runs off 17 balls), Phil Salt (38 runs off 22 balls), Andre Russell (17 off 13 balls), Tristan Stubbs (13 off 14 balls; Adam Zampa (2-17 from 20 balls)

That proved to be more than enough, however, as regular wickets meant the Fire never got close, bowled out for just 102, as Dwaine Pretorius top-scored with 29.

Originals captain Buttler, who by his own count lost his 16th toss in a row, showed no ill-effects from being asked to bat first.

He and opening partner Salt, who at one point hit three consecutive sixes off Ball, raced to 66 off just 35 balls before the latter was bowled by Adam Zampa for 38 off 22 balls.

Wayne Madsen then tried to take up the run-scoring mantle, taking a particular liking for Zampa, but it was the Australia international who had the last laugh, catching Madsen at point for 10.

From that moment disciplined bowling from the Welsh Fire ensured the Originals were unable to replicate the ease with which they had batted at the start of their innings.

First, Buttler was bowled on 29 by Zampa, who began the Fire's recovery with 2-17 before Laurie Evans was dismissed first ball, brilliantly bowled by Matt Critchley.

Andre Russell looked to use the full extent of his world-renowned power, striking some lusty blows before he holed out to deep cover for 17 off 13, before Paul Walter, Tristan Stubbs, and Abbott also fell in quick succession in search of late-innings runs.

Matt Parkinson was caught off the final delivery to give Ball his fourth wicket and conclude the Originals' innings on 149.

Looking to emulate the Originals' quick start to their innings, Joe Clarke was well caught in the deep by Abbott off the bowling of Mitchell Stanley for 10 and Abbott then had Tom Banton caught and bowled for three.

The Originals' spinners then began to make inroads into the Fire middle order as Sam Hain was caught by Russell, who made amends for a simple drop, off the bowling of Tom Hartley for five.

Hain was swiftly followed back by Ben Duckett for a breezy 25 off 15 before being caught in the deep off Stubbs. The South African then dismissed Fire captain Josh Cobb first ball, well-held by opposing number Buttler.

The procession of wickets continued as, amid resistance from Pretorius, the dangerous David Miller was caught at cover for seven off Russell before Abbott took the wickets of Critchley and Zampa.

With victory a near certainty, wicketkeeper Salt smartly ran David Payne out for eight and local favourite Parkinson then took the final wicket of Pretorius to ensure the two points stayed in the north west to leave the Fire at the foot of the table.

Hero of the Match, Sean Abbott (4-8 from 15 balls)

Abbott said: "It is not the start to the season we wanted but we came out and executed today and backed up the batters.

"They have been going well for a few games now and I think our debutant Mitch Stanley really set the tone with the first over tonight, he really came in and took the wicket hard and bowled quick.

"So it was nice to get on the board tonight.

"We knew we hadn't executed as a bowling group for the first few games but we knew tonight, we had sort of read that the pitch was going to take some spin and edge off as they bowled pretty well in the back end as well.

"We knew it was going to be tough to bat but we had to go out and execute tonight.

"They are all big games for us for the rest of the season now.

"Hopefully we can build some momentum off this match against a class outfit in Southampton."

What they said

Manchester Originals captain Buttler said: "Obviously it is great for us to get a win.

"It has been a little bit of a struggle in the first few games but we have done some good stuff in patches and it is nice to put together a bit more of a complete performance.

"Still areas to work on but delighted to get a win.

"It is great to get a win, get that confidence into the group and take that into the next game."

