The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals for third consecutive victory
Amanda-Jade Wellington's leg-spin proved pivotal for the Brave whose first innings was powered by Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt's strong opening partnership; Brave have won all three games in The Hundred this year
Last Updated: 18/08/22 6:36pm
Southern Brave continued their unbeaten start to The Hundred, securing a third consecutive victory by beating the Manchester Originals at the Ageas Bowl.
Smriti Mandhana (43) and Danni Wyatt's (31) opening partnership helped power the Brave to a three-wicket victory.
Sophia Dunkley's 25 and Maia Bouchier's 23 helped them on their way to a reachable target of 136 but Amanda-Jade Wellington's leg-spin disrupted Manchester's attempt to chase down as she went 3-27 off 20 balls.
Lauren Bell also took a pair for just 17 runs from her 20 balls, with her slower deliveries causing real trouble and helping to limit the Originals to 127-6.
