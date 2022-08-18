The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals for third consecutive victory

Amanda-Jade Wellington of Southern Brave celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Sophie Ecclestone

Southern Brave continued their unbeaten start to The Hundred, securing a third consecutive victory by beating the Manchester Originals at the Ageas Bowl.

Smriti Mandhana (43) and Danni Wyatt's (31) opening partnership helped power the Brave to a three-wicket victory.

Sophia Dunkley's 25 and Maia Bouchier's 23 helped them on their way to a reachable target of 136 but Amanda-Jade Wellington's leg-spin disrupted Manchester's attempt to chase down as she went 3-27 off 20 balls.

Lauren Bell also took a pair for just 17 runs from her 20 balls, with her slower deliveries causing real trouble and helping to limit the Originals to 127-6.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sophia Dunkley thought she had been run out, only for the decision to be reversed to four runs after it was deemed Deandra Dottin was in contact with the boundary Sophia Dunkley thought she had been run out, only for the decision to be reversed to four runs after it was deemed Deandra Dottin was in contact with the boundary

