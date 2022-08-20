The Hundred: Bryony Smith and Nat Sciver lead Trent Rockets to crucial win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Trent Rockets' women clash against the London Spirit women in The Hundred. Highlights of the Trent Rockets' women clash against the London Spirit women in The Hundred.

Trent Rockets finally found some form with the bat to keep themselves alive in The Hundred by recording an 18-run win against London Spirit.

Score Summary: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Trent Rockets 142-3 off 100 balls:Smith (63 off 43 balls), Villani (24 off 20 balls), Sciver (44 off 35 balls); Kerr (23-2 from 20 balls) London Spirit 124-6 off 100 balls: Mooney (13 off 10 balls), Scrivens (8 off 18 balls), Kerr (26 off 19 balls), Dattani (38 off 34 balls); Sciver (20-2 from 15 balls)

Story of the match

Opener Bryony Smith's 63 off 44 balls provided the bedrock in a total of 142 for four, backed up primarily by skipper Nat Sciver, who celebrated her 30th birthday by making an unbeaten 42 and taking two wickets in two balls at Trent Bridge.

Spirit, already effectively out of contention after three defeats in three, were always off the pace in the chase despite Naomi Dattani's unbeaten 38 off 34 and New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr's 26 off 19.

Rockets had failed to post a score bigger than 119 in their opening three matches, but after being put in they passed that mark with 16 balls remaining and moments after Smith had gone to her maiden fifty in the competition.

Elyse Villani, employing the scoop and the reverse sweep to good effect, set the tone by hitting five of the first 15 balls for fours in a powerplay worth 37 runs.

She was bowled for 24 by Kerr's googly, after which the flow of boundaries was stemmed for 15 balls until Smith started to find her range with four in quick succession.

Sciver was largely a spectator at this point, but once she had chance to weigh up the pitch she hit Danielle Gibson for three fours in a row.

With a half-century in the bag from 39 balls, Smith went for broke. Her power cleared the rope for maximums to the straight boundary off Gibson and Charlie Dean as the skipper conceded 14 in her last set of five.

Smith holed out to deep midwicket and Sciver skied one to long-on, with Mignon du Preez run out in between as three wickets fell in eight balls at the death.

Spirit lost Beth Mooney for 13 as Sciver made an impact with the ball.

The skipper kept her eyes fixed on a steepling top edge to dismiss the opener caught and bowled before knocking back Alice Monaghan's off stump first ball.

Kerr solidly kept out Sciver's hat-trick attempt but Spirit suffered another setback as Australian leg spinner Alana King trapped Grace Scrivens lbw.

Just one boundary in 25 balls left Spirit needing 88 from 50 and though Kerr and Dattani kept them just about in it they needed to find boundaries.

Amelia Kerr led the fightback for London Spirit, scoring 26 off 19 balls. (Getty Images)

Kerr got one when she pulled Sarah Glenn's leg spin but went for the sweep and missed the next ball and was lbw.

Smith capped her day with a wicket when Gibson was caught at short fine leg and Sophie Luff holed out to extra cover as the visitors came up short.

Hero of the game, Bryony Smith (63 off 44 balls)

Smith said: "It is nice to finally contribute with the bat.

"It was tough upfront, the ball wasn't quite coming onto the bat but it shows that the more balls you face the easier it becomes.

"We spoke yesterday how partnerships are going to be key and we have lacked that in the first few games.

"It wasn't easy but we rotated the strike a lot better today and that helped us get to a bigger score.

What's next?

Next up in The Hundred sees a battle of the North at Headingley as the Northern Superchargers take on the Manchester Originals.

The women's fixture gets under way at 3.30pm followed by the men's match up at 7pm, all live on Sky Sports.

London Spirit return to action on Wednesday as they welcome Welsh Fire to Lord's, with the women's match at 3pm followed by the men's at the slightly earlier time of 6.30pm.

Trent Rockets have a visit to the Southern Brave next on their schedule, with both matches live on Thursday (Women's game at 3pm followed by the men's match at 7pm).

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

