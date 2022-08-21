The Hundred: Laura Wolvaardt hits unbeaten 90 as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals in thriller

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Headingley where Laura Wolvaardt guided Northern Superchargers to a stunning win over Manchester Originals Highlights from Headingley where Laura Wolvaardt guided Northern Superchargers to a stunning win over Manchester Originals

Deandra Dottin's six sixes came in vain for Manchester Originals as Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 90 from 49 balls dragged Northern Superchargers to a stunning comeback win at Headingley with the home side triumphing by seven wickets...

Story of the match

Dottin calls herself the 'World Boss' and she played like it in Leeds on Sunday afternoon, striking an unbeaten 68 from 30 balls as she mixed those six maximums with five fours during a pulsating knock.

Deandra Dottin stunned in her performance, with three sixes in a row and six in total

The former West Indies international nailed three sixes in a row off Superchargers left-arm spinner Linsey Smith as Originals smoked 69 runs from their final 25 deliveries to post 160-3 from their 100 balls.

With 20 balls remaining in Superchargers' knock and the hosts needing 48, Originals' total looked like being enough - but Wolvaardt (90no off 49) then struck six of the next seven balls she faced for boundaries, including four in a row off New Zealand quick Lea Tahuhu, to leave her side requiring 16 from 10.

The Hundred: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - score summary Manchester Originals 160-3 from 100 balls - Dottin (68no off 30 balls), Lee (40 off 27 balls), Ecclestone (24no off 17 balls); Levick (1-21 from 20 balls) Northern Superchargers 161-3 from 99 balls - Wolvaardt (90no off 49 balls); Healy (25 off 18 balls), Armitage (24 from 20 balls)

That became 11 off five after a tight set from Originals skipper Kate Cross, with Dottin then bowling the final five deliveries.

Unfortunately, Originals' hero with the bat then bowled a no-ball, fluffed the chance to run out Heather Graham (11no) and was drilled for four by Wolvaardt, before the 99th ball of the innings deflected off Graham for the match-winning leg bye as Superchargers clinched a record run chase in the women's competition.

Superchargers' victory was their second in four games, while Originals - somehow - slipped to a third defeat from four.

Wolvaardt's match-winning 90 not out from 49 balls contained 13 fours and two sixes

Dottin had earlier cracked a six and three fours off Graham in a 21-run final set, with Sophie Ecclestone (24no off 17) also slamming three fours on the trot off Jenny Gunn as she and Dottin added 74 from 33 balls.

Ex-South Africa opener Lizelle Lee thumped 40 from 27 balls at the top of the order after Superchargers squandered the chance to run her out on five - but Ami Campbell (7) was run out after a poor lapse of concentration, failing to get back into her crease after steering Graham to cover.

Watch how Ami Campbell was run out after a terrible lapse of concentration!

Australia opener Alyssa Healy contributed 25 off 18 for Superchargers before Wolvaardt anchored the chase and then ignited in the final stages the game, firing fours and sixes off Ecclestone, the expensive Tahuhu (0-34 off 15 balls) and Dottin to complete a staggering win.

Match Hero, Laura Wolvaardt (90no off 49 balls, 13x4, 2x6)

Wolvaardt expresses her excitement after carrying Superchargers to victory

Wolvaardt said: "I felt like I hit them well in the warm-up so I just needed to stay calm and play my game. When I saw we needed 50 off 20-something, I had a swing and it paid off.

"I feel like I haven't quite been timing it throughout the whole tournament. In the games before this I feel I tried to whack it way too hard and lost my shape early on.

"I knew I had a bit more time opening the batting. I knew I could pierce the gaps in the powerplay and I kept going with that until the end."

'Wolvaardt was phenomenal; Dottin was brutal'

Superchargers skipper Hollie Armitage: "We have all faith in Laura and the way she played was phenomenal. She looks to time the ball really well and it is really effective. She keeps the game really simple and I am extremely proud of her. The way she was striking it, I thought it was going to be her day. Luckily it was!"

Lisa Sthalekar and Lydia Greenway analyse Dottin's boundary-laden 68 at Headingley

Sky Sports' Lisa Sthalekar on Dottin: "It was crazy. It's amazing what she can do when she is set. She was brutal against Smith but also against pace bowling. Any time the bowlers were around off stump, she went boom straight down the ground or to the leg-side."

Sky Sports' Lydia Greenway on Dottin: "She has a high backswing. You will often see the toe of her bat pointing to the sky and that is giving her the best chance of hitting the ball hard. She also clears her front leg but not too much and that gives her all of the swinging arc to go straight or leg-side."

What's next?

Welsh Fire vs Brave

Welsh Fire vs Brave

The Hundred heads to Cardiff on Monday as Welsh Fire host Southern Brave in both the men's and women's competitions, with the games live on Sky Sports The Hundred, Sky Sports Mix and for FREE on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

The women kick things off (2.30pm on air ahead of a 3pm start) with Fire looking for their first win of the campaign after starting the season with successive losses to Birmingham Phoenix and Originals.

Brave, in contrast are flying, earning three victories out of three by seeing off London Spirit, reigning champions Oval Invincibles and then Originals.

The Fire men will then be looking to rebound from four defeats out of four as they take on last year's champions Brave (6pm on air, 6.30pm start).

It will be a bottom-of-the-table clash with Brave having just two points to their name after following an opening-day win over Fire in Southampton with four losses on the spin.

