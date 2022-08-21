The Hundred: Manchester Originals hit competition's highest ever total to beat Northern Superchargers in thriller

The Manchester Originals posted a record total of 208 against the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred to take victory in a thriller at Headingley.

Phil Salt scored 55 off 25 balls, including five sixes, and both Laurie Evans (45) and Tristan Stubbs (46) came close to half-centuries as the Originals smashed the ball around the ground in an historic first innings.

The Superchargers made a good go of the run chase with Adam Lyth's 46 and Adam Hose's 59 giving them a chance but the target was just too high to chase down despite a spirited effort.

In the end they fell short by 23 runs after the bowling of Paul Walter, who took three wickets, helped to slow their chase.

The Originals have now won three games in succession and find themselves well in the hunt for one of the playoff positions.

