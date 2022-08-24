The Hundred: London Spirit secure first win as Beth Mooney blasts fifty in basement battle with Welsh Fire

Australia batter Beth Mooney struck an unbeaten 61 off 39 balls as London Spirit won for the first time in this year's Hundred, beating Welsh Fire by eight wickets in a basement battle at Lord's.

Story of the match

Coming into the contest, Spirit and Fire had both lost their opening three fixtures in the women's competition, needing a win to just about stay alive in the hunt for a play-off place - and it was the home side who did just that, in emphatic fashion.

The Spirit did well with the ball to restrict the Fire to just 119-9 from their 100 balls, especially after England's Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Bryce had got the visitors off to a strong start with a 46-run stand from the first 30 deliveries.

Freya Davies (3-25) provided the breakthrough to turn the contest, bowling Tammy Beaumont (19 off 14) before then repeating the trick to see off Annabel Sutherland first ball.

Amelia Kerr (2-14) added the crucial wicket of Bryce (33 off 25) and, with the help of Australian quick, Megan Schutt (2-26), the Spirit made light work of the Fire's lower order.

Australia's Beth Mooney cracked 11 boundaries in her unbeaten 61 off 39 balls for London Spirit

The 120-run target never looked likely to be enough, and so it proved, with Mooney racing to a 34-ball fifty and receiving superb support from pinch-hitter Danielle Gibson (34 off 27) at the other end.

Lauren Filer (1-22) ended the 66-run opening partnership, Gibson picking out the fielder on the long-on boundary, while Claire Nicholas (1-18) added the wicket of Sophie Luff (12) cheaply, but the result was never in doubt as Mooney went through the gears, securing victory with 14 balls to spare as she struck her 11th boundary.

What they said...

Hero of the Match, Beth Mooney: "It was really nice being out here at Lord's. I haven't played here before and we had an outstanding crowd today - it was nice to have that support for our first home game.

"I think our bowlers did an exceptional job today and we reaped the rewards. Thankfully us batters didn't have too many to chase.

"[Danielle Gibson] is an amazing player. She strikes the ball really cleanly, she was given a license at the top of the order and really grabbed it with both hands."

London Spirit captain, Charlie Dean: "It's good to get the first win. It has been a tough stint for us on the road - what a first game for us at Lord's!

"There is such an atmosphere here. It's a really special place to play.

"I haven't utilised Freya Davies as much as I'd have liked to, and when she came back on after the powerplay that was the breakthrough we needed. She bowled exceptionally today.

"[Beth Mooney] is an amazing person to have around the group. She scores runs every game, pretty much. She makes it look so easy."

What's next?

Next up in The Hundred is a double-header between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets at The Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

It's a case of contrasting fortunes for the two sides across the women's and men's competitions, with the Brave women undefeated with four wins from four heading into their clash at 3.30pm - live on Sky Sports Mix - with the fourth-placed Rockets, on the fringes of the playoff places.

As for the men's tournament, the Rockets currently top the table, with five wins from six, while it has been a disappointing title defence for the Brave so far, and the home side simply must win in order to just about stay in contention for the playoffs - they face off from 7pm, live on Sky Sports The Hundred.

The Fire and Spirit are next in action on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with the former hosting the Northern Superchargers and the latter taking on the Oval Invincibles in a London derby at Lord's.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

