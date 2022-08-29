Phoebe Graham's The Hundred Blog: Manchester Originals star 'chuffed' with debut wicket of Ellyse Perry

Phoebe Graham reflects on making Australia superstar Ellyse Perry her first wicket for Manchester Originals and how belief is high as her side target a play-off spot in The Hundred...

It's the final week of The Hundred and it's still all to play for. Pride, passion and most importantly that top-three spot.

The energy and belief in Originals' camp is high after returning from Birmingham with a double win (men and women) against Phoenix.

The men have shown incredible grit and determination, turning their tournament around and wining their last four games on the bounce. The final game against Oval Invincibles on Wednesday puts destiny into their own hands for a qualification spot.

We've taken inspiration from the men and talked tactics over a few games of darts.

After two close defeats against Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers, we had six days to find our way to win those moments that matter.

We had a change in squad dynamic, with Deandra Dottin leaving and Cordelia Griffith unfortunately suffering an injury.

Deandra has played some of the most powerful and dynamic cricket across the tournament so we were sad to see her leave to play in the Caribbean, where her great form has continued.

It meant the lovely Erin Burns joined us from Sydney Sixers and Daisy Mullan from Thunder. With the slight shuffle in the squad, I was absolutely chuffed to make the starting XI.

'Things can change quickly in sport'

Crossy [captain Kate Cross] dropped me a message the day before the game for a 'chat'. My last 'chat' text was with the head coach at the start of the tournament to discuss the starting XI that I hadn't made.

Phoebe Graham (right) had Ellyse Perry caught behind by Originals wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld at Edgbaston

It showed me how quickly things change in sport, particularly tournament cricket. Managing the emotions of sport is a minefield and it's definitely the side of the game you don't see.

My partner said: 'you've got to keep your chin up; hard work doesn't go unnoticed and your job now is to do everything you can within your ability to make that starting XI'. It was amazing advice.

Sporting emotions are definitely much easier to manage when you're around a belting set of talented individuals and great coaching staff.

It has definitely given my training an extra spark to find a way into the team. In tournaments like these, it's always remembering the bigger picture, keeping belief and remembering your why. My why is always the growth of women's sport.

To walk out onto the pitch at Edgbaston in front of a record-breaking crowd of 14,900 fans was amazing. More impressively for me, when the first ball was bowled, there were 9,000 fans in the stadium.

'We need everything to go our way'

I love the fact that people are actively coming to watch women's cricket. To watch Lizelle Lee hit sixes in the powerplay, to watch Ellie Threlkeld take some of the most outrageous catches behind the stumps and to see Sophie Ecclestone be our Cazoo Match Hero.

The atmosphere was insane and I was chuffed to take the wicket of Ellyse Perry - not a bad first wicket for the comp!

To beat Phoenix in such fabulous fashion shows the capabilities of our team.

The men have had a fabulous turnaround and the ball is in their court to qualify. We need everything to go our way, but cricket has some weird and wonderful ways.

Hopefully Welsh Fire light up Trent Bridge on Monday and London spirit show their fighting spirit against Phoenix on Tuesday. Whatever happens, on Wednesday, everything will still be to play for.

