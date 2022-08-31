The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure Eliminator spot after beating Oval Invincibles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Manchester Originals clash with the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Highlights of the Manchester Originals clash with the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Josh Little's five-wicket haul and a half-century from Wayne Madsen earned Manchester Originals a spot in the men's Hundred eliminator with a six-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles.

Story of the match

Both sides knew victory would see them into a clash with London Spirit on Friday for the right to face Trent Rockets in the final at Lord's.

Little returned the best figures in the men's Hundred, taking 5-13 from his 20 balls, while Sam Billings' half-century guided the visitors to a competitive 143-9.

Madsen's unbeaten fifty and late heroics from Paul Walter saw Originals home with a ball to spare.

Originals got off to a great start with the ball having lost the toss, taking three wickets inside the powerplay. The hosts were brilliant in the field and the tone was set by Walter, who took a stunning diving catch in front of Old Trafford's party stand to dismiss Rilee Rossouw for 17.

Little backed that up with a superb set, taking the wickets of Jordan Cox and Will Jacks to leave the Invincibles 23-3. Billings and Sam Curran set about rebuilding patiently, taking the score to 64 for three at the halfway mark.

Curran then launched a huge six off Tristan Stubbs as Invincibles looked to push the rate, but fell for 24 to Tom Lammonby in the next over to end the blossoming partnership at 56.

Billings pushed on undeterred, smashing two sixes off Matt Parkinson's second set and passing his fifty from 30 balls.

With 20 balls remaining, Invincibles were 115-4 but the Originals finished strongly. Billings fell to a brilliant catch from Tom Hartley to give Little his third before two smart bits of work from wicketkeeper Phil Salt - running out Tom Curran and correctly reviewing an edge off Hilton Cartwright - kept Originals on top.

Little completed his superb five-wicket haul when Matt Milnes was caught for a duck and Gleeson struck in the final set to restrict Invincibles to 143.

Originals flew out of the traps, racing to 34 from just 16 balls before Laurie Evans fell for nine - hitting Peter Hatzoglou straight to midwicket.

They were 43 for one at the end of the powerplay, with Salt well set on 19. But three balls later the England batter attempted to hit Danny Briggs over the ropes and only found Cox as Invincibles landed a big blow.

Madsen, who was reprieved by a DRS review, and Stubbs set about rebuilding - with a six from the latter helping the hosts to 74 for two at halfway, needing another 70.

Stubbs picked out Sam Curran to hand Briggs a second, but Madsen looked in good touch as he brought up a 34-ball half-century to reduce the target to 33 from 20 balls.

Ashton Turner hit Sam Curran for 14 from his five balls to seize control again, before Tom Curran went for just two from the penultimate set, with Turner also run out, to leave Originals needing 11 from five balls.

Walter launched a huge blow which looked set to be caught, but Jacks could only tip the ball over the rope for six.

It proved the key moment as Walter struck the winning run two balls later.

Match Hero, Josh Little (5-13)

Josh Little, Manchester Originals: "I don't think I've ever been as nervous as I was watching that last half an hour, but delighted. What a game.

"Just delighted to be part of it, they're a great bunch of lads and I'm enjoying every minute of it so proud of all the boys.

"I think it was just keeping it simple, trying to get them hitting out to the big side, luckily it came my way today.

"We were all screaming and shouting up there, banging on the windows, I don't think I've ever heard so many people shout in my life."

What's next?

Watch the women's and men's Eliminators from the Ageas Bowl live on Sky Sports from 3pm and 6.30pm, respectively, on Friday September 2.

The Finals will then be played at Lord's on Saturday September 3 from 3pm and 6.30pm again.

