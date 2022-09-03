The Hundred: Trent Rockets win title after edging Manchester Originals in low-scoring thriller

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Trent Rockets' victory over Manchester Originals in the men's final of The Hundred at Lord's Highlights of Trent Rockets' victory over Manchester Originals in the men's final of The Hundred at Lord's

Cometh the hour, cometh the captain - Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory starred with the bat at the death as his side edged Manchester Originals to win The Hundred in gripping style at Lord's...

Story of the match

Rockets lost wickets at regular intervals chasing 121 on a stodgy pitch that made timing shots difficult, with Dawid Malan, the leading run-scorer in the tournament, among those to struggle for fluency as he fell for 19 off 18 balls, the top score in his side's innings.

The game appeared to be slipping away from Rockets as they needed 11 runs from Richard Gleeson's final five deliveries with two wickets in hand.

However, skipper Gregory whipped away a six, deflected a full toss for four and then struck the winning single as his side eclipsed Originals' 120-9 with two balls to spare and ended their opponents' six-game winning run.

Rockets' victory was largely set up by a tremendous bowling effort, with right-arm seamer Sam Cook (4-18 from 20 balls) and left-arm spinner Samit Patel (3-23 from 15 deliveries) starring after Originals elected to bat.

Cook cleaned up Wayne Madsen (3), Tom Lammonby (21) and Gleeson (8) with pinpoint yorkers, while Patel had top-scorer Ashton Turner (26 off 13), Paul Walter (0) and Tristan Stubbs (18) caught.

Cook had earlier pinned Originals skipper Laurie Evans (4) lbw from the 10th ball of the match - Evans failing to back up his 74 from 32 balls during Friday night's win over London Spirit as his side stuttered.

Manchester Originals celebrate a wicket during their defeat to Rockets in The Hundred Final

Rockets found run-scoring equally difficult on the tricky surface, with Alex Hales (8 off 8), Colin Munro (16 off 7), Patel (9 off 13), Tom Moores (16 off 15) and Daniel Sams (13 off 8) among the players to depart in a tight, fascinating contest.

With every wicket that fell, Originals' confidence grew - only for Gregory's unbeaten 17 from six deliveries to break Evans' side's hearts and deny them a stunning turnaround victory.

Originals lost their first three matches in the tournament but then rallied despite losing regular skipper Jos Buttler to a calf injury, with Evans overseeing an excellent recovery.

Originals recovered brilliantly with the ball at Lord's on Saturday night after labouring with the bat - Josh Little, Matt Parkinson, Paul Walter and Tom Hartley each taking two wickets as a host of Rockets batters got in and got out.

Ultimately, though, Gregory had the final say, as the side that topped the standings after the group stage with six wins from eight stood tall at the Home of Cricket and lifted the trophy.

Cook: Win is really special

Match Hero, Sam Cook: "I think it is all a bit overwhelming right now but it is an amazing feeling. It is a brilliant tournament, it has been so fun to play in and that is just the icing on the cake.

"We were a little bit nervous on the bench but that was an unbelievable finish from Lewis (Gregory) under pressure. It has been a brilliant atmosphere, so to crown it with a win is really special."

Gregory: The trophy is for our fans

Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory: "It was nice to be there at the end and get the lads over the line. We needed some boundaries and luckily I managed to get one away there then the next ball.

"Credit to the Manchester boys, they put up a real fight [but] the one good thing about this squad is someone has always put their hand up when we have needed it. To win a final here is amazing.

"The crowd have been fantastic throughout the whole competition. We are lifting that trophy for our fans."