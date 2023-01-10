The Hundred: Stephen Parry named Manchester Originals' new women's head coach

Former Lancashire and England spinner Stephen Parry has replaced Paul Shaw as head coach of Manchester Originals' women's team.

Shaw has stepped down after leading the side for the first two seasons of The Hundred, during which time he was assisted by Parry.

The 36-year-old played two ODIs and five T20s for England as a left-arm spinner and spent 16 years with his home county as a Lancashire player.

He said: "I'm extremely grateful for the role I've been given as the new head coach for Manchester Originals women's team.

"The growth of the women's game is revolutionary and, being a proud Mancunian myself, it is an honour to be a part of this team.

"I'm very much looking forward to the tournament and all that we can achieve and I'm sure we will have the whole city behind us."

Shaw, who oversaw fifth and sixth-place finishes during his tenure, said: "It's been a great privilege to have worked with such a forward-thinking franchise as the Manchester Originals.

"I think Stephen Parry is a great appointment and would like to wish him and the team every success in the future. I have no doubt of the impact he will have with the Manchester Originals."