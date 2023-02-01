The Hundred: Welsh Fire name Mike Hussey head coach of men's team

Australian Mike Hussey has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Welsh Fire men's team ahead of the third year of The Hundred.

Hussey played over 300 times for his country, and has extensive experience of white-ball leagues around the globe as both a player and a coach. Most recently, Hussey was part of the England men's team's coaching staff in their successful ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

He arrives into the role ahead of Deadline Day, and The Hundred Draft, in which his team will have first pick.

Hussey, known within the game as 'Mr Cricket', said: "I'm really looking forward to getting started at Welsh Fire and being part of The Hundred.

"From a distance it looks a fantastic competition to be involved in, one that's attracting big crowds and getting lots of kids interested in the game.

"For my part, hopefully I can get help get things moving in the right direction on the pitch in Cardiff and give all of those fans who've been coming to watch something to really get excited about."

Image: Hussey played over 300 times for Australia

Mark Wallace, cricket manager of Welsh Fire, said: "We're thrilled to be able to appoint someone of the calibre of Mike. There are few better people around the world with the relevant expertise and knowledge of white-ball cricket to help take us forward.

"It's really exciting to have him on board, and we look forward to working together to hopefully bring some on-field success to the team and our fans."