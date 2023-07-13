The Hundred: Teams confirm final squads | Lauren Filer signed by London Spirit

All eight teams in The Hundred have confirmed their full squads, with the Vitality Wildcard selections in the men's competition and the final round of signings in the women's competition announced

Batters Daniel Bell-Drummond and Max Holden and all-rounder Zak Chappell have been drafted by London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles respectively, after impressive campaigns in the Vitality Blast.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, England breakout seam bowler Lauren Filer and Mahika Gaur, a young bowler who is making waves in domestic cricket at Thunder, are three stand-out signings in the women's competition.

Other names signed in the Vitality Wildcard Draft include Tawanda Muyeye, who joins Chappell at Oval Invincibles, John Turner - who heads to Trent Rockets, Chris Cooke who will be at home in Cardiff for Welsh Fire and England seamer Matt Fisher, who joins Southern Brave.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and London Spirit cricketer Charlie Dean claims The Hundred has been 'massive' for the women's game

Two local players are heading to Birmingham Phoenix, Henry Brookes and Jacob Bethell, while Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson will link up with Northern Superchargers.

Ghosh joins London Spirit as a replacement for the injured Georgia Redmayne, with Oval Invincibles' Tash Farrant and Trent Rockets' Emma Jones replaced by Lizzie Scott and Cassidy McCarthy respectively. Leah Dobson has replaced Phoebe Franklin at Northern Superchargers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain says the Women's Hundred has been a 'shining light' and expects the game to continue to grow following this year's tournament

In the men's competition, six replacement players have been confirmed. Adam Zampa will replace Sunil Narine at Oval Invincibles when Narine returns to the West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League after August 13.

At Manchester Originals, Pakistan's Usama Mir will replace Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be playing in the Lanka Premier League, and at Northern Superchargers, Australia's Matthew Short will replace Michael Bracewell who has been ruled out through injury.

Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out of The Hundred, and will be replaced at Oval Invincibles by Tom Lawes. At London Spirit, Daryl Mitchell and Matthew Wade replace Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Northern Superchargers' Linsey Smith reveals her ideal team-mate

Trent Rockets and Southern Brave will go head-to-head on Tuesday August 1, the opening matchday of the third year of The Hundred. The double-header is the first of 34 matchdays that promise high-octane men's and women's sporting action, live music, and a host of family-friendly entertainment.

Over half a million people attended games during The Hundred's second year in 2022, including a record-breaking 271,000 watching live women's fixtures across the competition and more families buying tickets than in 2021.

New signings announced on July 13:

Birmingham Phoenix: Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes

London Spirit: Richa Ghosh*, Lauren Filer, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matt Critchley, Matthew Wade*, Daryl Mitchell*

Manchester Originals: Ami Campbell, Amara Carr, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson, Max Holden, Fred Klaassen, Usama Mir*

Northern Superchargers: Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall, Leah Dobson*, Ollie Robinson, Saif Zaib, Matthew Short*

Oval Invincibles: Sophia Smale, Beth Langston, Cordelia Griffith, Claudie Cooper, Lizzie Scott*, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Chappell, Tom Lawes*, Adam Zampa*

Southern Brave: Kalea Moore, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor, Jafer Chohan, Matt Fisher

Trent Rockets: Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy*, John Turner, Tom Moores

Welsh Fire: Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack, Luke Wells, Chris Cooke

*denotes replacement player