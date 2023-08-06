The Hundred: Rhianna Southby shines for Southern Brave; defending champions Oval Invincibles beaten

Rhianna Southby put on a sensational wicketkeeping display as Southern Brave Women returned to winning ways with a five-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Southby affected a Hundred record four wickets - two catches and two stumpings - in her second match in front of an Ageas Bowl record 9,813 crowd.

The soon-to-retire Anya Shrubsole starred with two wickets, dismissing overseas duo Jemimah Rodrigues (India) and Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) for six and nought respectively before Georgia Adams bagged 3-21 as Superchargers were restricted to 100-8.

Southby caught Litchfield and Alice Davidson-Richards (5) brilliantly and also stumped Superchargers skipper Hollie Armitage (21) and top-scorer Marie Kelly (39).

Maia Bouchier took control of the chase with 31 off 28 balls as Brave eased to their target with 13 balls to spare to make it two wins from three and leave Superchargers with one victory and one loss from their two matches.

Brave opener Danni Wyatt (20 off 18) initially looked the most fluent batter on display, with five sweetly-struck boundaries inside the first 15 balls, but came unstuck when she drilled Kate Cross to point.

Fire top table after low-scoring win over Invincibles

In the day's second women's match, two-time champions Oval Invincibles were skittled for just 80 as they lost a nervy game to new table-toppers Welsh Fire by three wickets.

Invincibles opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (42 off 35 balls) hit over half of her side's runs with their next highest scorers making seven in No 10 Seren Smale and No 11 Lizzie Scott.

Invincibles plummeted to 55-9 in 75 balls as Shabnim Ismail took three wickets and Georgia Elwiss and Alex Griffiths bagged two each, before Winfield-Hill added 25 with last woman Scott.

Fire experienced jitters in the chase, losing openers Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews for ducks as they slipped to 5-2 and then twice losing two wickets in as many balls as they plummeted to 49-4 and 69-6, with Invincibles' South African seamer Marizanne Kapp striking four times.

Freya Davies then departed with four runs required but Sarah Bryce (9no) and Griffiths (4no) took Fire over the line after vital earlier contributions from Sophia Dunkley (28) and Elwiss (33).

Fire have two wins and a washout from their opening three fixtures, while Invincibles are still seeking a first victory with this defeat at The Kia Oval following an abandoned game against London Spirit.

What's next?

Manchester Originals

Birmingham Phoenix Monday 7th August 2:30pm

Manchester Originals

Birmingham Phoenix Monday 7th August 6:00pm

Monday's matches in The Hundred come from Emirates Old Trafford as Manchester Originals take on Birmingham Phoenix. The women's game starts at 3pm with the men then under way at 6.30pm. There will be a 30-minute build-up to both games on Sky Sports Cricket.

