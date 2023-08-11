The Hundred: Phoebe Litchfield smashes 68 to lead Northern Superchargers to victory over Oval Invincibles

Australian pair Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham led Northern Superchargers to a 14-run victory against the Oval Invincibles at Headingley.

Litchfield hit 68 from 45 balls, as she combined with skipper Hollie Armitage to add 94, which helped the Superchargers reach 143-4, recovering well after losing both openers early to South African international Marizanne Kapp.

Wareham then impressed with the ball, taking 2-20.

Cordelia Griffith offered some resistance with a quick-fire 30 off 15 deliveries, which included three fours and one six, but it was not enough for the Invincibles.

After the early double blow of losing Jemimah Rodrigues and Marie Kelly, the Superchargers found their rhythm with Litchfield and Armitage regularly finding the boundary.

Having combined for a superb stand of 94, skipper Armitage chipped a Capsey delivery to mid-off.

The first six of the innings did not come until the 86th ball, when Litchfield smashed a full toss from Ryana McDonald-Gay over the mid-wicket boundary.

Five balls later saw the dismissal of Litchfield as she clubbed an Eva Gray delivery straight to long-off.

The Superchargers finished on 143-4, with Bess Heath hitting the final ball for four.

Lauren Winfield-Hill was given a second chance after being bowled by Grace Ballinger off a no-ball for 15, but failed to cash in as she was caught at mid-on off Alice Davidson-Richards for 19.

Alice Capsey was then beaten by the turn of Wareham and was stumped by Heath after fumbling the ball initially.

Linsey Smith then claimed the key wicket of Kapp for four as she drilled a wide one straight to Litchfield in the covers.

The Superchargers asserted their dominance as Paige Scholfield pulled a Wareham delivery straight to Smith on the square-leg boundary.

The Invincibles saw their hopes of victory fade when stand-in captain Suzie Bates cut a Kate Cross delivery straight to Rodrigues at point.

Griffith did show some resistance for the Invincibles with a quickfire 30, but it was not enough to stop the Superchargers' victory charge.

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Saturday with four more games.

The men's and women's sides of London Spirit and Trent Rockets will meet at Old Lords, while Welsh Fire and Southern Brave also clash at Sophia Gardens .

The double-header will provide a day full of action, with the first match beginning at 11am, and the final fixture getting under way at 6pm.

