The Hundred: Amelia Kerr stars but London Spirit qualification hopes ended by Northern Superchargers

Amelia Kerr's heroics with bat and ball proved in vain as London Spirit suffered a nail-biting Hundred defeat to Northern Superchargers by four wickets to bow out of contention.

The New Zealand all-rounder struck a magnificent 32-ball 60 with nine fours to carry Spirit to 135-7 in their 100 balls, with Kerr following that with 2-24 with the ball as the hosts made a valiant attempt to defend their tally and stay in the tournament.

Sarah Glenn also returned figures of 3-19 for the hosts, but in-form Phoebe Lichfield's 38 and 30 from Jemimah Rodrigues helped Superchargers scrape home on the penultimate delivery to all but book their place in the knockout stages.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Invited to bat, Spirit lost opener Niamh Holland cheaply as she was stumped by Bess Heath off Grace Ballinger and a subdued England skipper Heather Knight took seven balls to get off the mark, meaning only 22 came from the powerplay.

All-rounder Danielle Gibson (24) pulled England quick Kate Cross for six only to be bowled by Georgia Wareham, while Grace Harris' miserable tournament continued as she belted a Linsey Smith full toss straight to mid-wicket.

When Knight was run out, Spirit had reached 53-4, but it was here that Kerr took charge, sweeping beautifully and hitting powerfully down the ground. Richa Ghosh cleared the ropes at mid-on as the pair added 37 in 26 balls, before the Indian wicketkeeper found the safe hands of Cross from the bowling of Lucy Higham.

Kerr then struck three boundaries in a row as 36 came from the final 20 to give the hosts something to bowl at.

Superchargers began scratchily, Marie Kelly feathering one from England quick Lauren Filer through to Ghosh, before in-form Litchfield survived an lbw shout by Charlie Dean, the not-out call incorrectly reviewed.

Successive fours from Rodrigues provided impetus at the back end of the powerplay and Litchfield carried on the momentum, driving one from Tara Norris straight back over the bowler's head.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Knight turned to Glenn and Kerr in the hope they would find the same turn extracted by the Superchargers' spinners. Rodrigues responded by cutting and pulling the New Zealander to the fence twice in a set, but Glenn cut short the fun, trapping the overseas star lbw.

Kerr accounted for Hollie Armitage immediately after the strategic time-out, but Litchfield continued on, ramping Filer over the keeper and sweeping Kerr for another four. Gibson - in her turn - came in for some heavy treatment from the Australian and Heath celebrated her England call-up by striking the same bowler almost into the Tavern.

Heath perished trying to repeat the stroke off Glenn and when Litchfield's attempted reverse sweep off Kerr failed to go the distance, the game was back in the balance.

Alice Davidson-Richards gloved one to give Glenn a third wicket and 15 were needed off the last 10, but Wareham and Cross struck vital fours and Norris dropped the England quick as Superchargers got home with a ball to spare.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A dropped catch by London Spirit's Tara Norris saw Northern Superchargers seal a win at Lord's. The defeat means Spirit cannot progress in this year's Hundred

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Saturday, with a quadruple-header of live action on Sky Sports. Trent Rockets Women face rock-bottom Birmingham Phoenix (11am), still searching for a first win of the campaign, where only a victory will keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Trent Rockets

Birmingham Phoenix Saturday 19th August 10:30am

Southern Brave

Oval Invincibles Saturday 19th August 2:00pm

Southern Brave

Oval Invincibles Saturday 19th August 5:30pm

League leaders Southern Brave then face the Oval Invincibles (2.30pm), who will also be eliminated if they fail to win, with both matches live on Sky Sports Mix or via a free stream on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Trent Rockets Men host Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm), where only a win for either side will give them a chance of progressing, before Southern Brave travel to league leaders Oval Invincibles (6pm). Watch both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the later game also live on Sky Sports Mix.

Stream The Hundred and more top sport with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.