The Hundred: Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals looking to lift trophy at Lord's

Ahead of the men's and women's Hundred finals on Sunday, we take a closer look at the four teams vying for glory...

Women's Final - Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers (2.15pm, Sunday)

Result in the group stage: Southern Brave won by five wickets

Southern Brave:

Where did they finish in table? First on 14 points (seven wins, one defeat)

Leading run-scorer: Maia Bouchier (264)

Highest individual score: Smriti Mandhana (72no out off 40 balls, vs Welsh Fire)

Leading wicket-takers: Georgia Adams (16)

Best bowling figures: Georgia Adams (4-11 from 20 balls, vs London Spirit)

Southern Brave are in their third final but looking for their first title after going down to Oval Invincibles across the first two years of the competition. The Southampton-based side are coached by Charlotte Edwards, captained by the about-to-retire Anya Shrubsole and possess match-winners with bat and ball. A narrow defeat to Welsh Fire was their sole loss in the group stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave in the The Hundred

Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana have struck two half-centuries apiece at the top of the order - Wyatt's latest a 32-ball 60 against Manchester Originals last time out in a win that that secured direct progression to the final - while No 3 Maia Bouchier has joined that duo in passing 200 runs for the tournament.

Georgia Adams has contributed 109 runs but her main impact has been with the ball - the off-spinner's 16 wickets in the women's competition are five more than anybody else. Adams is part of a bowling attacking featuring England seamer Lauren Bell and South Africa left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon, as well as influential captain Shrubsole for one last time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southern Brave head coach Charlotte Edwards hails the influence of captain Anya Shrubsole as her team booked their spot in the Women's Hundred final

Shrubsole, who bowled England to victory in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's after taking five wickets in 19 balls against India, will bow out from cricket at the same venue with Brave this weekend and Edwards believes she has one more big performance in her before she calls it quits.

Northern Superchargers:

Where did they finish in table? Second on 12 points (six wins, two defeats)

Leading run-scorer: Phoebe Litchfield (266)

Highest individual score: Marie Kelly (69no off 46 balls, vs Welsh Fire)

Leading wicket-takers: Georgia Wareham (11), Alice Davidson-Richards (10)

Best bowling figures: Georgia Wareham (3-7 from 20 balls, vs Manchester Originals)

After finishing fifth and sixth across the opening two seasons of The Hundred, Superchargers came second this term and reached the final after a washout against Fire in the Eliminator. Hollie Armitage's side ended up two points behind table toppers Southern Brave as they won five of their final six group games, ending their league campaign with victory over Fire as Marie Kelly hit an unbeaten 69 before Kate Cross, Grace Ballinger and Alice Davidson-Richards shared six wickets.

Image: Northern Superchargers' Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run-scorer in the women's competition

Australian youngster Phoebe Litchfield, 20, struck 40 from 26 balls against Fire, taking her tally of runs to 266, with the opener contributing in all but two of her eight innings. A duck against Brave and a score of one against Manchester Originals her only blemishes. Compatriot Georgia Wareham, meanwhile, has bagged 11 wickets with her leg-spin, a haul only Brave's Adams has eclipsed.

Another overseas player, India's Jemiah Rodrigues, has not lit up the tournament as of yet and new England call-up, wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath, has bagged back-to-back ducks but there have been contributions from Armitage and Kelly with the bat, while Davidson-Richards, Cross, Linsey Smith and Lucy Higham have supported Wareham with the ball.

The Hundred Live Sunday 27th August 1:45pm

Men's Final - Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals (6pm, Sunday)

Result in the group stage: Oval Invincibles won by 94 runs

Oval Invincibles:

Where did they finish in table? First on 13 points (6 wins, one loss, one tie)

Leading run-scorer: Will Jacks (213)

Highest individual score: Heinrich Klaasen (60 off 26 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix)

Leading wicket-takers: Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter (10)

Best bowling figures: Spencer Johnson (3-1, vs Manchester Originals)

Oval Invincibles have reached their first-ever Hundred final - led by the ever-impressive Sam Billings, their consistency across the competition showed as they proved a cut above the rest.

Opener Will Jacks has top-scored but seven batters have registered over 100 runs for the team, including Billings and Jason Roy, while seamer Gus Atkinson - named in England's provisional 15-man squad for this autumn's World Cup - has reached speeds of 95mph with the ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Billings fired an unbeaten 76 from just 40 balls as Oval Invincibles booked a place in the final of The Hundred with victory over Trent Rockets

Although Invincibles are now without Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson due to international commitments with Australia, they still have spinner Nathan Sowter, who has matched Atkinson's tally of 10 wickets. Sowter and Atkinson both bagged two wickets when Invincibles demolished Originals by 94 runs in the group stage.

Manchester Originals:

Where did they finish in table? Second on nine points (four wins, three defeats, one no result)

Leading run-scorer: Jos Buttler (380)

Highest individual score: Phil Salt (86 off 32 balls, vs Trent Rockets)

Leading wicket-takers: Josh Tongue, Josh Little, Tom Hartley (7)

Best bowling figures: Calvin Harrison (5-11 from 20 balls, vs Northern Superchargers)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Jos Buttler blast five sixes during his 62 off of 36 balls for Manchester Originals against London Spirit

Originals have now reached successive Hundred finals, having lost to Trent Rockets in last year's men's showpiece. Skipper Jos Buttler has been crucial, with his 380 runs a tournament high, 140 more than nearest challenger Finn Allen of Southern Brave.

He came through with a captain's knock in the Eliminator against Southern Brave, hitting 82 from just 46 balls to power his side into the final as they completed a chase of 197.

Buttler is not the only devastating batter in the Originals side, though, with opening partner Phil Salt cracking 86 from 32 balls against Rockets and all-rounder Jamie Overton slamming 83 from 30 against Superchargers.

Originals have gone through a few bowlers due to international call-ups with Ireland's Josh Little, who came back for the eliminator after returning from Ireland duty and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley bagging seven.

But the performance of the competition with the ball came from Calvin Harrison against Superchargers - the leg-spinner marking his first appearance with record figures of 5-11.

The Hundred Live Sunday 27th August 5:30pm

Watch The Hundred men's and women's finals live on Sky Sports Cricket on on Sunday. Stream the best sport with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.