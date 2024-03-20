The Hundred 2024: England's Amy Jones and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran picked first in draft

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones was the first pick in The Hundred 2024 draft and will join Birmingham Phoenix while Northern Superchargers head coach Freddie Flintoff's first choice was West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran.

England's Ollie Pope was picked up by London Spirit with the women's side opting for former Australian captain Meg Lanning.

West Indies' Andre Russell will also head Lord's after London Spirit picked him, with international team-mate Kieron Pollard joining Southern Brave.

Birmingham Phoenix added fast bowler Naseem Shah to their line-up. He becomes the first Pakistani player to be picked at the top salary bracket of £125,000 whilst his colleague Shaheen Shah Afridi was reappointed by Welsh Fire.

Defending champions Oval Invincibles elected England's Dawid Malan to be in their squad where he'll be joined by Somerset's Tom Lammonby.

Sri Lanka T20 captain Chamari Athapaththu was picked up by Oval Invincibles and India's Smriti Mandhana will join reigning champions Southern Brave.

Australian pair Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen were also in the women's first pick with the former heading to 2023 runners-up Northern Superchargers and the latter joining Welsh Fire.

Australia's Beth Mooney was drafted by Manchester Originals while all-rounder Ash Gardner was chosen by Trent Rockets for the final women's first pick.

Australian dominance in The Hundred continued with spinner Sophie Molineux being chosen by Manchester Originals.

England Under-19s captain Grace Scrivens heads to Trent Rockets while fast bowler Lauren Filer, who made her T20 debut for England on Tuesday, was picked up by Manchester Originals alongside bowler Phoebe Graham, with Eve Jones at the top of the batting order.

Australia's David Warner, Pakistan's Babar Azam, England's Jason Roy and India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur are among the big names that did not get picked in the Draft.

However, there is still a chance these names could feature in The Hundred. If a player drops out of the tournament then the team is able to elect another player in the same bracket.

Each of the 68 games - 34 men and 34 women - will be live on Sky Sports, while all women's matches and a number of men's fixtures will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

Dean: The talent in The Hundred is super exciting

"A couple of the girls woke up early to watch and I think Amy [Jones] was a little surprised being the first pick heading back to Birmingham Phoenix but I think she is super stoked about it, it's really exciting," England's bowler Charlie Dean said speaking to Sky Sports from their tour of New Zealand.

"At London Spirit we've got Meg Lanning who is a hugely experienced player and someone really valuable to have in our side. I'm looking forward to picking her brains a little bit.

"Lauren [Filer] put herself out there and decided to go in the Draft and it was the best thing for her. She's such a commodity as a quick fast bowler and is super exciting. She deserves every opportunity that she gets.

"Grace Scrivens going for £40,000 was probably something people wouldn't have expected but she's such a valuable player to have in the side and she deserves that.

"That's a testament to where women's cricket is getting worldwide. We're not just looking at international players, we're looking at everyone and if the depth of talent is getting better then there is only one way women's cricket can go."

Birmingham Phoenix Women's: Amy Jones, ﻿Richa Ghosh, ﻿Katie Levick, ﻿Seren Smale, ﻿Ailsa Lister, ﻿Chloe Brewer

London Spirit Women's: Meg Lanning, ﻿Cordelia George, ﻿Eva Grey, ﻿Hannah Jones, ﻿Niamh Holland

Manchester Original Women's: Beth Mooney, ﻿Sophie Molineux, ﻿Lauren Filer, ﻿Eve Jones, ﻿Phoebe Graham

Northern Superchargers Women's: ﻿Annabel Sutherland, ﻿Grace Ballinger, ﻿Lucy Higham, ﻿Ella Claridge, ﻿Devina Perrin

Oval Invincibles Women's: ﻿Chamari Athapaththu, ﻿Amanda-Jade Wellington, ﻿Jo Gardner, ﻿Lizzie Scott, ﻿Georgie Boyce

Southern Brave Women's: ﻿Smriti Mandhana, ﻿Naomi Dettarni, ﻿Lauren Cheatle, ﻿Kalea Moore, ﻿Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Trent Rockets Women's: ﻿Ashleigh Gardner, ﻿Grace Scrivens, ﻿Heather Graham, ﻿Katie George, ﻿Josie Groves, ﻿Kira Chathli, ﻿Cassidy McCarthy

Welsh Fire Women's: ﻿Jess Jonassen, ﻿Phoebe Franklin, ﻿Ella McCaughan, ﻿Claire Nicholas, ﻿Alex Griffiths

Birmingham Phoenix Men's: ﻿Naseem Shah, ﻿Sean Abbott, ﻿James Fuller, ﻿Daniel Mousley

London Spirit Men's: ﻿Andre Russell, ﻿Shimron Heymyer, ﻿Richard Gleeson, ﻿Ollie Pope, ﻿Michael Pepper

Manchester Original Men's: ﻿Sikandar Raza, ﻿Fazalhaq Farooqi, ﻿Josh Hull

Northern Superchargers Men's: Nicholas Pooran, ﻿Daniel Sams, ﻿Tom Lawes, ﻿Graham Clark

Oval Invincibles Men's: ﻿Dawid Malan, ﻿Donovan Ferreira, ﻿Tom Lammonby

Southern Brave Men's: ﻿Kieron Pollard, ﻿Laurie Evans, ﻿Akeal Hosein, ﻿Danny Briggs

Trent Rockets Men's: ﻿Rovman Powell, ﻿Imad Wasim, ﻿Tom Banton, ﻿Calvin Harrison, ﻿Jordan Thompson, ﻿Adam Lyth

Welsh Fire Men's: ﻿Tom Kohler-Cadmore, ﻿Shaheen Afridi, ﻿Jake Ball

