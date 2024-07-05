The Hundred: Harry Brook named Northern Superchargers captain

England star Harry Brook has been named Northern Superchargers men's team captain for the 2024 edition of The Hundred.

The middle-order batter burst into the England team during 2022 and continued his good form into 2023, scoring big in Pakistan and New Zealand for Ben Stokes' Test side.

His form in The Hundred also started with big numbers, a 62 from 31 balls in the Northern Superchargers' first game showing his class.

Head coach Andrew Flintoff, in his debut season with the Superchargers, has placed his trust in Brook, recognising his leadership qualities both on and off the field.

Brook has been with the Headingley-based team for the past three years and last season delivered an incredible individual performance against Welsh Fire, scoring a record-breaking 105 from 42 balls.

The innings, which included two sixes and four fours, is the fastest century in The Hundred's history.

"It's an honour to captain Northern Superchargers, and I'm really excited for it. It's always special to play at Headingley and to represent the area, and to do that as captain in The Hundred this year will be extra special," said Brook.

"I really like the look of the squad we've formed, and I think there's a lot to be excited about. I can't wait to work with Freddie and the rest of the group and hopefully it'll be a year to remember."

Brook represented the Superchargers in seven matches in 2023, scoring 238 runs from 171 balls.

Wayne Parnell was captain of the side in 2023 who begin their campaign at home to Trent Rockets on Friday July 26. Hollie Armitage will once again lead the Northern Superchargers women's team.

Northern Superchargers Men

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook (captain), Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies), Daniel Sams (Australia), Matthew Short (Australia), Adam Hose, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington

