The Hundred: Moeen Ali leads Birmingham Phoenix to fastest-ever run chase as Sam Curran also powers Oval Invincibles to win

Birmingham Phoenix gave themselves a healthy boost in their quest for the top three with a fantastic win against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at Edgbaston on Tuesday, completing the fastest-ever run chase in the men's competition.

​​​​​​Phoenix dominated with the ball, blowing the visitors away for just 83, before knocking off the sensational chase thanks thanks to Ben Duckett and Moeen Ali.

Northern Superchargers won the toss and chose to bat, with much excitement at the return of England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Unfortunately for Stokes, he made an inauspicious start: made to wait 20 deliveries at the non-striker's end before being bowled first ball by one that nipped back through the gate from Tim Southee.

Birmingham's Kiwi pace attack set the tone for Phoenix's victory. Southee took a wicket with his first ball to dismiss Matt Short, before Adam Milne got rid of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

Captain Harry Brook attempted to rebuild from 19-3, with Adam Hose, but even Brook found the pitch tough going as he succumbed to Chris Wood with the score at 36-4 halfway through the Superchargers innings.

Superchargers' cause wasn't helped by a superb run-out from Ben Duckett to remove Hose 10 balls later. Southee completed his sublime spell with 3-15 and his partner Milne 3-20. The were visitors bowled out for a meagre 83 - the second-lowest total in The Hundred men's competition.

Duckett continued from where he left off for Phoenix on Saturday, racing to 43 from 20 balls, alongside opening partner Moeen who was similarly speedy for his 37 from 21.

Phoenix's 10-wicket win dents Northern Superchargers' hopes of making The Hundred Eliminator, while Moeen's team have put themselves in the mix for the latter stages of the tournament, as they leapfrogged their opponents into third after five matches.

Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen Ali

"It was an amazing job done by the bowlers obviously, they bowled fantastically on our wicket.

"I think every game we have bowled really well.

"It is bowl almost Test-match line and length, try and swing the ball, nick guys off, be attacking mindset.

"We make them make the big shot and then react to that.

"We have got young guys in the side who field really well and senior guys who catch really well.

"They did everything tonight that we asked for."

Curran's fine form continues as Invincibles defeat Originals

Sam Curran held his nerve to again be the Oval Invincibles' match-winner in a last-ball thriller against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England all-rounder conceded just three runs from the final five balls of the game as the Invincibles snatched victory by just three runs to go top of the table.

Curran is the form man of the men's competition after claiming a hat-trick and hitting a half-century last time out against London Spirit. He was at it again in Manchester, clearing the ropes on six occasions on his way to 68 from 38 balls before his heroics with the ball.

Defeat ends the hopes of the Originals, finalists in the past two years, of reaching the knockout stage.

Young Originals opener Matthew Hurst struck 50 from 29 balls, two days after his first half-century in the men's competition, to initially put the hosts on course to chase down 164-8.

The 20-year-old shared an 89-run opening stand from 54 balls with skipper Phil Salt.

Salt has made his name as England's hard-hitting opener and while he made a fast start, it was Hurst who stole the limelight with an array of stunning strokes to get the home crowd roaring.

But when both fell in quick succession, Hurst succumbing to some clever bowling from Will Jacks, the Originals started to show signs they were ready to throw away another winning position.

Paul Walter unleashed a couple of big hits but Wayne Madsen had the indignity of being retired not out and his replacement Sikandar Raza was immediately caught in the deep.

Jamie Overton blasted a six, but then edged Curran behind, as the England man got to work on closing out the match.

Usama Mir missed a slower ball and with four needed from the final delivery he could only pick out Tom Lammonby 10 yards inside the leg-side rope.

Player of the match Sam Curran

"I think that was a really good wicket. Great ground to bat at, great boundary sizes.

"It felt like we bowled really well and hung in the game.

"We never really felt like we were out of the game. You get a wicket, a few dots, and you see that rate fly up.

"That self-belief every day - The Hundred format is nice in the regard where the 10 balls from one end, you can really drive it with a wicket.

"This type of tournament being so short and quick you need to win those short margins.

"Now we are winning close games and I am really pleased."

What's next?

The Hundred continues with two matches on Wednesday. Trent Rockets and London Spirit women get the day started at 3pm followed by the men at 6.30pm, with both matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

