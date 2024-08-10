The Hundred: Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett lead Birmingham Phoenix to crucial win over Welsh Fire

Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett made classy half-centuries as Birmingham Phoenix claimed a five-wicket win at Sophia Gardens to end Welsh Fire's hopes of reaching The Hundred Eliminator and push themselves up to third in the table.

Chasing 147 for victory, the two England left-handers shared an opening stand of 114 in 73 deliveries, Moeen hitting eight fours and a six in his 46-ball 60, his highest score in The Hundred, before top-edging Matt Henry to David Payne.

Moeen's departure brought Jamie Smith to the crease and England's Test 'keeper looked in sublime touch, making 12 from his first three deliveries, until he was clean bowled by a Haris Rauf in-ducker.

Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley and Jacob Bethell departed in quick succession as Phoenix looked to finish the game in a hurry and boost their net run-rate but Duckett (54no off 31) held his nerve to steer his team to a crucial victory, Benny Howell hitting the winning runs with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, Sean Abbott (4-16) had starred with the ball for Phoenix, the Australian all-rounder collecting his second four-wicket haul of this season's Hundred as Fire were restricted to 146-8.

Stephen Eskinazi played nicely for his 21-ball 30 before being clean bowled by Mousley but the rest of Fire's top order struggled, with Luke Wells undone by an Adam Milne slower ball and Joe Clarke and Tom Abell falling victim to Abbott.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (54 from 32) injected some energy to the innings, hitting his first delivery for four and then dispatching Howell over the ropes. He hit five more fours in his rapid half-century - including three in succession off Tim Southee - until falling to Abbott, who then picked up his fourth when he had Payne caught by Southee.

Henry struck two boundaries off his compatriot Milne in the final set of the innings but it proved to be in vain as Fire's hopes of reaching the knockout stage were extinguished.

Player of the match- Sean Abbott

"It was a little bit tricky to sum up the conditions at first, but it was about going back to basics and trying to hit the top of the stumps with change-ups and then going from there.

"It's definitely a very relaxed vibe amongst the group and I feel like we portray that when we go out and play the game. We're always trying to put pressure on the other team, no matter the situation, and we've done that pretty well the last couple of games. It feels like there's a good balance at the moment and everyone's playing their roles really well."

Pollard inspires Southern Brave to tight win over Trent Rockets

Kieron Pollard produced a sensational display to inspire Southern Brave to a thrilling two-wicket win over Trent Rockets at Utilita Bowl and move his side level on points with Oval Invincibles at the top of The Hundred table.

Pollard had struggled his way to six from 14 balls in a contest which appeared to be slipping away from the hosts before he dispatched Rashid Khan for five consecutive sixes in one set.



The former West Indies captain was run out after making 45 from 23 balls but Chris Jordan held his nerve, hitting the penultimate delivery of the match for four to see Brave home.

Brave had been cruising at 43-0 in pursuit of 127 but the innings stalled after Alex Davies nicked behind off Sam Cook for a sprightly 28 and Andre Fletcher was cleaned up by a Rashid googly.

John Turner, who had to be removed from the attack in his previous match after bowling successive beamers, produced a brilliant spell of fast bowling, taking 3-24 including the prize scalp of James Vince for 28, before Pollard turned the match on its head.

Earlier, Tom Banton was fast out of the traps for the Rockets, dispatching Akeal Hosein for three fours and a six in the first 10 deliveries. Adam Lyth hit a brace of boundaries in Tymal Mills' opening over but Banton (30 from 17) holed out to Pollard at long-on in Danny Briggs' opening set and the Rockets stuttered.

Lyth (16) was caught in the deep off Hosein, Briggs had Alex Hales (15) stumped and Jofra Archer dismissed Joe Root (16) with a leg-cutter which took a thick outside edge and flew to Davies, who snaffled a screamer.

Mills' third set proved expensive, leaking three boundaries as Rovman Powell (16) and Lewis Gregory (19) threatened to tee off, but Jordan dismissed the Windies T20 skipper before Archer, who finished with 2-18, accounted for Gregory with a well-executed slower ball.

The Rockets could only manage 10 runs from the final 10 deliveries to finish on 126-8, Jordan dismissing Rashid and Luke Wood for figures of 3-22 to cap a superb bowling performance from the hosts.

Player of the match- Kieron Pollard

"I had to make a play at some point. I was really slow to start but I didn't think it was a pitch where you could just come in and hit the ball, so I had to really try and calculate and pick my bowler.

"I've played against Rash a lot and he's got me out a lot of times so I had to see what was happening. But I knew the sort of line and length he was going to bowl. If he bowled full I was going to back my strength which is hitting straight and he bowled three fuller balls and it was right in my arc.

"I couldn't stop at that point in time, I had to get maximum. Rash is a world-class bowler but this was just one of the days where I took victory."

What's next?

Sunday is another four-game day in The Hundred, starting with a London derby between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit at The Kia Oval as the women's sides collide from 11am before the men lock horns from 2.30pm.

There is also action at Emirates Old Trafford as Manchester Originals meet Northern Superchargers, with the women's fixture starting at 2.30pm and the men's at 6pm.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women (10.30am on air, 11am start)

- Free stream on Sky Sports' digital platforms; also on Sky Sports Cricket

Oval Invincibles Men vs London Spirit Men (2pm on air, 2.30pm start)

- Live on Sky Sports Cricket

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women (2pm on air, 2.30pm start)

- Free stream on Sky Sports' digital platforms; also on Sky Sports Mix

Manchester Originals Men vs Northern Superchargers Men (5.30pm on air, 6pm start)

- Live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.