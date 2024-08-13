The Hundred: Adil Rashid stars as Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit for vital win in rain-affected match

Northern Superchargers kept their season alive with a rain-affected 21-run victory over London Spirit in The Hundred at Headingley.

Adil Rashid (3-16) took a three-for, alongside good returns for his England team-mates Reece Topley (2-25) and Matthew Potts (2-18), who both claimed two wickets apiece as Spirit were restricted to 111-8.

The England leg-spinner removed Matt Critchley (3), Shimron Hetmyer (5) and Andre Russell (3) across 15 balls in the middle of the innings to leave the visitors on 62-6 after Superchargers won the toss and inserted Spirit to bat.

Keaton Jennings (30) smashed two sixes and three boundaries during his brief 12-ball outing but was dismissed by Topley.

Ravi Bopara (31) and Liam Dawson (27no) shared a 49-run stand to help take the visitors into triple figures but the former was bowled by Potts from the penultimate ball.

The Superchargers' chase was limited due to the rain but their openers Graham Clark (26) and Matt Short (25no) had done enough to ensure they were ahead of Duckworth-Lewis Stern when the game was called off.

Image: Northern Superchargers beat London Spirit by 21 runs in The Hundred

Matt Critchley (1-11) took Spirit's solitary wicket when he dismissed Clark, which brought England's Ollie Robinson to the crease and he added 13 before the game was called off with 56 balls to spare.

For Spirit, it was a seventh loss from eight games in a tough campaign.

Superchargers will now hope either Welsh Fire or Manchester Originals can do them a favour across the last two days of the competition's group stage as they seek to make the knockout stages of The Hundred - notable progression from their last-placed finish in 2023.

Player of the Match - Adil Rashid

"We're fortunate we got the runs in time as well, because the rain came 10 balls after that.

"I think we've got a very good squad, good batters - match-winners all the way through. We've got a bit of a waiting game Wednesday and Thursday, but hopefully one of those two teams do lose and we're good.

"I put in a nice performance, taking three wickets."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Wednesday August 14 with another double-header as Southern Brave take on Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets come up against Oval Invincibles.

You can watch the women's match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 11.00pm, first ball at 11.30pm, and the men's match on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.