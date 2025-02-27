The Hundred: Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith join Welsh Fire and London Spirit in Central Contract Draft

Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith have secured the last two deals in The Hundred in the England Central Contract Draft.

All-rounder Woakes has joined Welsh Fire, while wicketkeeper-batter Smith has moved to London Spirit.

Woakes and Smith were contracted to Birmingham Phoenix for the 2024 edition of The Hundred.

England's remaining red-ball and white-ball men's players with central contract points have two additional routes to secure a contract - The Hundred Draft and The Hundred Wildcard Draft.

The Draft takes place on March 12, with a final chance to make squad additions coming at May's Wildcard Draft, where teams can add two final men's and women's players, rewarding stand-out performers in domestic cricket.

The Hundred returns on August 5 at Lord's with a London derby men's and women's double-header between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles.

The Hundred 2025: Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald

London Spirit Women: Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro

London Spirit Men: Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, Jamie Smith

Manchester Originals Women: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin

Northern Superchargers Men: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye

Southern Brave Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby

Southern Brave Men: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, James Coles

Trent Rockets Women: Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston

Welsh Fire Men: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Woakes

The Hundred 2025 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)

Tuesday August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's

Wednesday August 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford

Thursday August 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley

Friday August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

Saturday August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval

Saturday August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens

Sunday August 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Utilita Bowl

Sunday August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge

Monday August 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford

Tuesday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston

Wednesday August 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Utilita Bowl

Wednesday August 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens

Thursday August 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's

Friday August 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley

Saturday August 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge

Saturday August 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, the Kia Oval

Sunday August 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday August 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston

Monday August 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Utilita Bowl

Tuesday August 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge

Wednesday August 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

Wednesday August 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's

Thursday August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, the Kia Oval

Friday August 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston

Saturday August 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley

Saturday August 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's

Sunday August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens

Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford

Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, the Kia Oval

Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley

Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge

Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl

Saturday August 30: The Hundred Eliminator, the Kia Oval

Sunday August 31: The Hundred Final, Lord's

How do matches work?