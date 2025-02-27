 Skip to content

The Hundred: Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith join Welsh Fire and London Spirit in Central Contract Draft

The Hundred is back for its fifth year in 2025; watch every match live on Sky Sports Cricket from August 5 to 31; Oval Invincibles are seeking a third-straight men's title while London Spirit are defending women's champions

Thursday 27 February 2025 16:25, UK

Chris Woakes (PA Images)
Image: Chris Woakes will play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred this August

Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith have secured the last two deals in The Hundred in the England Central Contract Draft.

All-rounder Woakes has joined Welsh Fire, while wicketkeeper-batter Smith has moved to London Spirit.

Woakes and Smith were contracted to Birmingham Phoenix for the 2024 edition of The Hundred.

England's remaining red-ball and white-ball men's players with central contract points have two additional routes to secure a contract - The Hundred Draft and The Hundred Wildcard Draft.

The Draft takes place on March 12, with a final chance to make squad additions coming at May's Wildcard Draft, where teams can add two final men's and women's players, rewarding stand-out performers in domestic cricket.

The Hundred returns on August 5 at Lord's with a London derby men's and women's double-header between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles.

Jamie Smith
Image: Jamie Smith has moved to London Spirit

The Hundred 2025: Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister

Also See:

Birmingham Phoenix Men: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald

London Spirit Women: Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro

London Spirit Men: Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, Jamie Smith

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Manchester Originals Women: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory

Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin

Northern Superchargers Men: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes

Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater

Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Southern Brave Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby

Southern Brave Men: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, James Coles

Trent Rockets Women: Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy

Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston

Welsh Fire Men: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Woakes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the men's final in The Hundred as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave to retain the title

The Hundred 2025 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)

  • Tuesday August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's
  • Wednesday August 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford
  • Thursday August 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley
  • Friday August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston
  • Saturday August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval
  • Saturday August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens
  • Sunday August 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Utilita Bowl
  • Sunday August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge
  • Monday August 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford
  • Tuesday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston
  • Wednesday August 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Utilita Bowl
  • Wednesday August 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens
  • Thursday August 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's
  • Friday August 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley
  • Saturday August 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge
  • Saturday August 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, the Kia Oval
  • Sunday August 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford
  • Sunday August 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston
  • Monday August 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Utilita Bowl
  • Tuesday August 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge
  • Wednesday August 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
  • Wednesday August 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's
  • Thursday August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, the Kia Oval
  • Friday August 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston
  • Saturday August 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley
  • Saturday August 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's
  • Sunday August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens
  • Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford
  • Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, the Kia Oval
  • Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley
  • Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge
  • Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl
  • Saturday August 30: The Hundred Eliminator, the Kia Oval
  • Sunday August 31: The Hundred Final, Lord's

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from London Spirit's clash with Welsh Fire in the final of the women's Hundred

How do matches work?

  • One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.
  • Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.
  • The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.
  • The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
  • A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.
  • If a match in the knockout stages is tied, a Super 5 will be played, with the winner being the team scoring the most runs from a further five balls each.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW